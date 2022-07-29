What's new

S&P changes Pakistan’s outlook to negative

Top Story

S&P changes Pakistan’s outlook to negative​

S&P Global Ratings cut Pakistan’s credit outlook to negative from neutral as the country’s external position weakens with higher commodity prices, the rupee’s depreciation and tighter global financial conditions


By News Desk
July 29, 2022


S&P changes Pakistan’s outlook to negative. File photo
S&P changes Pakistan’s outlook to negative. File photo

SINGAPORE: S&P Global Ratings cut Pakistan’s credit outlook to negative from neutral as the country’s external position weakens with higher commodity prices, the rupee’s depreciation and tighter global financial conditions.

Pakistan could be downgraded if support from bilateral and multilateral lenders quickly erodes or if usable foreign-exchange reserves fall further, S&P said in a statement on Thursday. The company also affirmed the nation’s rating at B-, on par with Ecuador and Angola, reported foreign media.

The Pakistani rupee has lost more than 30% of its value versus the dollar this year and the country’s dollar debt has reached record lows as it stares down to a $1 billion bond payment in December.

The nation is striving to stave off fears it will follow Sri Lanka into a default this year with the government working to secure billions of dollars from the International Monetary Fund and countries like China and Saudi Arabia.

“The Pakistan government has considerable external indebtedness and liquidity needs, and an elevated general government fiscal deficit and debt stock,” analysts including Andrew Wood wrote in the statement. “Although the impact of these more difficult macroeconomic conditions has been partially mitigated by various reform initiatives undertaken by the government over the past few years, the risk of continued deterioration in key metrics, including external liquidity, is rising.”

Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings already have a negative outlook on the country. The three companies rate Pakistan deep into junk. On the list of unfortunate economies that markets think might soon follow Sri Lanka into debt default and economic crisis, Pakistan sits near the top. It relies heavily on imported food and energy. As commodity prices have soared, its current-account balance has widened and hard currency has drained away. In the past year, Pakistan’s foreign-exchange reserves have shrunk by more than half, to just over $9bn, about six weeks’ worth of imports. Its currency has lost its value at great extend against the dollar in 2022. Many reckon that a crisis is inevitable, Bloomberg reported.

Not Murtaza Syed. A former employee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) now serving as acting head of Pakistan’s central bank, Syed believes the country is well equipped to survive its current troubles. It is thanks only to lazy markets’ unwillingness to take a nuanced view of individual countries’ circumstances that Pakistan finds itself lumped in with other, more endangered economies.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552856764105822208

The current account deficit is $17.4 billion and the trade deficit is $48.4 billion while the treasury is empty

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552582914889719808

1659114121392.png


1659114135592.png
 
Punishment is continuing for the crimes committed by Pak against the Imperialists. Now, what're those crimes? My assumptions:
  • Playing a double game in Afganistan, which was the key to contain the Sino-Russo Axis from it's soft bellies. This failure has resulted in confronting it at the Central Europe.
  • Pak's participation in CPEC,
  • Etc.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Punishment is continuing for the crimes committed by Pak against the Imperialists. Now, what're those crimes? My assumptions:
  • Playing a double game in Afganistan, which was the key to contain the Sino-Russo Axis from it's soft bellies. This failure has resulted in confronting it at the Central Europe.
  • Pak's participation in CPEC,
  • Etc.
Click to expand...

That is just the tip of the iceberg. The main theme of this sad story is a corrupt, largely incompetent, ineffective and egoistic establishment within Pakistan (military elites that run the country alongside their equally corrupt, ineffective political mafia dynasties that they cooperate with to loot the country) alongside the Mullah class (parrots) that is hellbent on enriching itself and their family and friends (half of them live abroad in the West no less) on behalf of the people.

So this is all "by design". The system that has been created is now at risk due to record-high inflation, political events and usual donors (China, KSA, GCC) etc. being unimpressed by needing to put billions (once again) of dollars into a failed system with little in return. But this same system main goal was just to barely keep Pakistan going, now this is at risk and with Khan and PTI creating the biggest political grassroots movement that in many ways transcends ethnicity, sect, region etc. (which is otherwise a rarity in many ways when it comes to Pakistani politics) in order to create a better Pakistan and correct some of the many ills within the rotten system (long road ahead) they were prevented from that by the same establishment, hence the US supported coup.

The next few months will be crucial in order to prevent a new Sri Lanka from occurring or something even worse that could sake the very fundamentals of Pakistan (another repeat of 1971) but the powers that are will probably do everything to prevent such an outcome and I think that they will succeed but if this mess continues the masses will eventually erupt.
 

