S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo

IblinI said: The Korean president recently has made some astonishing comment and gesture with no self respect at all towards the Japanese under US pressure, they basically kneeled down in front the Japanese, and the Korean people were furious. Click to expand...

Anti-Japan sentiment in South Korea puts breakthrough at risk Yoon grapples with frustration at home over Tokyo's perceived snub

Yoon grapples with frustration at home over Tokyo's perceived snubYoon Suk Yeol is the latest South Korean leader to extend an olive branch to Japan. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)YOSUKE ONCHI, Nikkei staff writerApril 7, 2023 11:33 JSTSEOUL -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has faced a barrage of criticism since last month's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which many saw as a humiliating concession in the countries' decadeslong row over wartime labor.Yoon has dismissed criticism from the opposition and local media, saying that his opponents are simply weaponizing anti-Japanese sentiment. But the public's pent-up frustration over the history between the countries continues to cast a shadow over future relations.