S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo

S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo

Diplomacy 11:16 April 11, 2023

SEOUL/TOKYO, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lodged a strong protest against Japan on Tuesday over Tokyo's renewed territorial claim to Dokdo, a set of rocky islets in the East Sea, in its latest annual diplomatic book.

The claim, strongly disputed by South Korea that has long maintained effective control of Dokdo with the permanent stationing of security personnel there, was included in the 2023 Diplomatic Bluebook that was reported to the Cabinet by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The Bluebook stated that South Korea has continued an "illegal occupation" of the area with no legal basis.

Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for South Korea's foreign ministry, said Seoul "strongly protests Japan's repeated unjust claims of sovereignty over Dokdo, which is of our sovereign territory historically, geographically and under international law."

He added Japan should "clearly recognize" that repeating such claims does not contribute to the building of a future-oriented relationship between Seoul and Tokyo.

The ministry called in Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to deliver a formal protest message.

This photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry shows Dokdo, a set of South Korea-controlled rocky islets in the East Sea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry shows Dokdo, a set of South Korea-controlled rocky islets in the East Sea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Japan has also omitted in the Bluebook its expressed pledge to honor the "historical perceptions of previous governments" in its description of the administration's handling of the issue of wartime forced labor of South Koreans.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the pledge last month after a holding summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Tokyo. It came as Seoul announced a plan to compensate South Korean victims of brutal forced labor during World War II through a domestic foundation without the involvement of Japanese firms.

The Bluebook stated that Japan, since the launch of the Yoon administration in May of last year, sought an early resolution to the forced labor issue through consultations between diplomatic channels and meetings between the two countries' leaders.

Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, enters the South Korean foreign ministry building in the capital on April 11, 2023, after being summoned over Tokyo's renewed territorial claim to Dokdo. (Yonhap)

Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, enters the South Korean foreign ministry building in the capital on April 11, 2023, after being summoned over Tokyo's renewed territorial claim to Dokdo. (Yonhap)

(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo | Yonhap News Agency

en.yna.co.kr
 
If a sea battle broke out between South Korea and Japan, who will win? S.Korea now has a much bigger shipbuilding industry than Japan and its navy can easily outbuild Japan if necessary.
 
Japan has territorial disputes with every single neighbor, namely China (PRC), Russia, North Korea, South Korea, ROC (Taiwan)

Here is an analysis. I don't know if it's right or wrong:

If South Korea goes into a war with Japan, it's almost certain that North Korea, China and Russia will all involve one way or another.

05-map-ainu2.png
 
The Korean president recently has made some astonishing comment and gesture with no self respect at all towards the Japanese under US pressure, they basically kneeled down in front the Japanese, and the Korean people were furious.
 
The Korean president recently has made some astonishing comment and gesture with no self respect at all towards the Japanese under US pressure, they basically kneeled down in front the Japanese, and the Korean people were furious.
Anti-Japan sentiment in South Korea puts breakthrough at risk​

Yoon grapples with frustration at home over Tokyo's perceived snub
Yoon Suk Yeol is the latest South Korean leader to extend an olive branch to Japan. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)
YOSUKE ONCHI, Nikkei staff writer

April 7, 2023 11:33 JST

SEOUL -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has faced a barrage of criticism since last month's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which many saw as a humiliating concession in the countries' decadeslong row over wartime labor.

Yoon has dismissed criticism from the opposition and local media, saying that his opponents are simply weaponizing anti-Japanese sentiment. But the public's pent-up frustration over the history between the countries continues to cast a shadow over future relations.

asia.nikkei.com

Anti-Japan sentiment in South Korea puts breakthrough at risk

Yoon grapples with frustration at home over Tokyo's perceived snub
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 

