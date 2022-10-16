What's new

S. Korea hit record low fertility rate of 0.81 in 2021; average age of women giving birth at 33.4

fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,776
18
13,625
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
dani191 said:
Click to expand...

I have three points recommmendations for Korea, as many of my friends are working over there:

1) Working hours should be strictly monitored and no one should be forced to work more than 7 hours.
2) Housing subsidies should be given to people and property values should be lowered by govt.
3) One working member of the family should be encouraged so that others should look after the children.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
5,455
1
9,992
Country
China
Location
China
tower9 said:
Don’t they also lead the world in suicides?
Click to expand...
South Koreans have the highest suicide rate among East Asian countries. But it is not the first in the world.

The highest suicide rate in the world is in Greenland.

Map_of_countries_by_suicide_rate,_WHO_(2019).svg.png
IMG_20221016_215128.jpg
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
2,106
-7
2,180
Country
India
Location
India
I hope s.korea turns more anti west anti white and every other ethnic/region that's not asian enough. That way they can protect ethnic purity and culture,necessary to preserve demographics without importing disgusting immigrants ,especially from outside asia(east only).

but the unification of Korea will increase population drastically, the earth is overpopulated,rest of the world , especially in Africa ,Indonesia,south asia,middle east ,are just overpopulated ,even America is overpopulated ,and it's the worst type of human strain that's exploding in population not the nations with good genes.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Birth rates drop, families shrink in aging Turkey: Statistics
Replies
9
Views
451
KediKesenFare3
KediKesenFare3
D
  • Locked
China’s birth rate drops to record low
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Amaa'n
Amaa'n
beijingwalker
Japan recorded record low births, biggest ever population drop in 2021
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
B
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
Bengal71
Bengal71
INDIAPOSITIVE
Total Fertility Rate in India declines overall, Muslims have the highest Fertility Rate while Buddhists have the lowest: Details
Replies
0
Views
458
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom