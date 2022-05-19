What's new

S. Korea Developing AESA Radar Tech for Frigates, Destroyers

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,152
-9
1,366
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
South Korean Navy
South Korean Navy “Cheonghae” unit. Image: Choi Jae-Ho/AFP via Getty Images.

Home/Air/S. Korea Developing AESA Radar Tech for Frigates, Destroyers

AIRASIA PACIFICSEATECHNOLOGY

S. Korea Developing AESA Radar Tech for Frigates, Destroyers​

JOE SABALLA APRIL 18, 2022
LESS THAN A MINUTE

FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditShare via EmailPrint
South Korea is nearing the end of development on its new Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which can detect multiple targets simultaneously.
The platform will be integrated into upcoming South Korean defense programs, including the Ulsan-class Batch-III frigate, KDDX-class destroyer, and the KAI KF-21 Boramae fighter aircraft.
The radar will reportedly improve the anti-air and anti-ship capabilities of the Ulsan-class frigates and be used to detect and monitor up to 4,000 targets using its four-phased array.
Prior to developing the AESA radar, the Korean military utilized spinning radar that updates target information by rotating 360 degrees. However, the radar encountered difficulties detecting hypersonic aerial threats.
Unlike the country’s previous radar, the AESA can easily be installed and repaired since it only requires the replacement of a single module.
In addition to frigates and destroyers, the AESA radar will reportedly be installed on the naval variant of the long-range surface-to-air missile.
www.thedefensepost.com

S. Korea Developing AESA Radar Tech for Frigates, Destroyers

South Korea is nearing the end of development on its new Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, which can detect multiple targets.
www.thedefensepost.com www.thedefensepost.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
PAF to Unveil Locally Made Stealth Radars for Fighter Jets - March 2022 .
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
6K
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
The SC
The new Russian ‘Flying Radar’: Next-Gen A-100 AWACS enhancing the situational awareness of the Russian Air Force
Replies
3
Views
753
aziqbal
aziqbal
Zarvan
South Korea launches development of Hycore hypersonic missile
Replies
1
Views
652
The SC
The SC
Nan Yang
Chinese radar ‘is watching missile threats from Korean peninsula and Japan’
Replies
1
Views
194
Suika
Suika
dBSPL
ASELSAN Weapon-Locating Radar Entered TAF Inventory
Replies
0
Views
427
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom