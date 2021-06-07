Hamartia Antidote
S. Korea Begins Accepting Pfizer Vaccine Reservations for People under 30
South Korea started accepting reservations from people aged under 30 for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
According to the vaccination task force, essential personnel born after January 1992, such as police and coast guard officers and firefighters, will be eligible for the reservation.
People at long-term care facilities and patients with chronic kidney diseases are also eligible for reservations.
Earlier, an official at the task force said that the number of eligible people for the Pfizer vaccine is estimated at about 190-thousand.
These people may make reservations online via the task force website (https://ncvr.kdca.go.kr).
The vaccination is set to begin next Tuesday and run through June 26. Meanwhile, vaccination for soldiers aged under 30 begins Monday.