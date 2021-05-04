S-400 Killer: Vestel Kargi Loitering Munition

Hakikat ve Hikmet
A secretive loitering munition project is from the Turkish electronic giant Vestel. No official communique so far.
Details (unofficial of course):
*The Pak General Staffs, I am pretty sure, have all the required GIS (Geographic Information Systems) files pertaining to the North India ready to be uploaded
- Specs are the super-set of that of the Israeli Harop (Harpy 2), which were extensively used by Azerbaijan during the liberation of Karaba' to destroy anything with Armenia written over it.
- Indigenous engine from TEI (PG 50) is in serial production.
- >1K km range with 2-way communication capability.
- Low RCS.
- Hours of loitering time.
- AI enabled to read electronic signatures and take autonomous decisions.
- Especially designed to destroy S-300/400/Patriot etc. type major AD systems.
