S-400 Killer: Vestel Kargi Loitering Munition

Raj-Hindustani said: I guess then Turkey made a big mistake by buying S400 Missile defence system from Russia.



They should have consulted this guy before taking the decision. Also, might this guy helped China before purchasing from Russia.... Click to expand...

Not really. Turkey actually doesn't care about the s-400 itself, its the technology they're after. Remember, they tried to buy a Chinese Air Defense system before this, which had previously surprisingly won a competition against both the s-400 and the patriot air defense systems. The only reason why that didn't go through was due to China refusing a ToT, and US pressure. Before that, a similar situation with the American Patriot system, which the US overcharged for, didn't want to sell more than a handful of, and refused to give even a partial ToT, not to mention it would be entirely under the control of US personnel.Russia was the only real option left for Turkey to get its hands on an advanced air defense system and its technology, which would boost both Turkey's air defenses, as well as Turkey's domestic efforts to develop a SAM and ADS on its own.