The thing that NATO (well, not NATO, but the big weapon-exporting countries in NATO) fear the most is that Turkey's opting for Russian hardware will set a precedent among certain other NATO members to do the same, becoming a trend.



Oh well. Sovereignty is what it is. It comes with the power to make decisions for yourself and look after for your own national interests.



So, too bad so sad. You reap what you sow! Expect others to follow Turkey's path.

