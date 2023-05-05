Ryukyu (Okinawa) Genocide by Japan​

Okinawa presentation at the United Nations Human Rights Council 45th Session, October 2020. Discussing the issue of military bases (such as Futenma and Henoko), the destruction of the Ryukyuan / Okinawan languages, economic deprivation and poverty, erasure of history, and environmental degradation.Ryukyuan leaders are harassed and threatened on a daily basis, including the illegal imprisonment and torture of Mr. Hiroji Yamashiro.During a three-month period in 1945 one-fourth to one-third of the Okinawan population was killed, amounting to 144,000 - 200,000 people. In comparison, the East Timor genocide during the 1970s, which lasted for roughly two years, saw around one-sixth of the East Timor population killed, or around 100,000 people.Japan's actions towards Ryukyuans strongly fits the definition of genocide under international law, as well as the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention, and the UN Framework of Analysis for Atrocity Crimes.