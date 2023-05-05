What's new

Ryukyu (Okinawa) Genocide by Japan

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,719
-53
99,021
Country
China
Location
China

Ryukyu (Okinawa) Genocide by Japan​

Okinawa presentation at the United Nations Human Rights Council 45th Session, October 2020. Discussing the issue of military bases (such as Futenma and Henoko), the destruction of the Ryukyuan / Okinawan languages, economic deprivation and poverty, erasure of history, and environmental degradation.

Ryukyuan leaders are harassed and threatened on a daily basis, including the illegal imprisonment and torture of Mr. Hiroji Yamashiro.

During a three-month period in 1945 one-fourth to one-third of the Okinawan population was killed, amounting to 144,000 - 200,000 people. In comparison, the East Timor genocide during the 1970s, which lasted for roughly two years, saw around one-sixth of the East Timor population killed, or around 100,000 people.

Japan's actions towards Ryukyuans strongly fits the definition of genocide under international law, as well as the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention, and the UN Framework of Analysis for Atrocity Crimes.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

E
The No. 1 figure in Ryukyu (Okinawa) is preparing to visit China, and Chinese FM Qin Gang’s reminder is very clear: Ryukyu is not Japan’s territory
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
3K
jhungary
jhungary
F-22Raptor
U.S. Marines to set up unit in Okinawa for defense of remote Japanese islands
Replies
1
Views
267
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
beijingwalker
Japan's Okinawa urges government to reduce China tensions
Replies
0
Views
475
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
US to begin discussions with Japan on deploying long range hypersonic weapons and Tomahawk cruise missiles on Japanese territory
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
etylo
E
beijingwalker
3 Chinese navy ships circumnavigate Japan as Tokyo remains on alert
Replies
0
Views
455
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom