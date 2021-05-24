RyanAir Forced to Land to Arrest Belarus Dissident

Forcing down Evo Morales's plane was an act of air piracy | John Pilger John Pilger: Denying the Bolivian president air space was a metaphor for the gangsterism that now rules the world

So the West is again bemoaning Belrus' redirection and landing of a RyanAir flight. I give the West 7 to 8 years for complete amnesia. And if there are any bobby jindal types on this forum who open their mouth to decry how autocratic a move this is, please read the following before you embarrass yourself. The hypocrisy and flat out deceit and double standard is next dimensional. As an elder of mine often says, "yeh din ko raat or raat to din bana deitey hain".