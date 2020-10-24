What's new

Ryanair acquires PIA's Boeing-777 for cargo flights

Shahzaz ud din

Ryanair acquires PIA's Boeing-777 for cargo flights

October 24, 2020
KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Ireland’s Ryanair have signed an agreement under which the former will provide its Boeing-777 aircraft to the latter to operate cargo flights between China’s Urumqi city and Pakistan.
According to the agreement, the aircraft will operate on this route for four months.
A spokesperson of the national airline said the PIA cut down on its flights owing to travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which rendered many of its planes idle. It, therefore, converted its Boeing 777 passenger aircraft into a cargo plane and leased it out to the foreign airline, he added.
This aircraft has the capacity to carry 52 tonnes of cargo.
Pakistan will export dry fruit, including pine nuts, to China through this flight. Besides, the spokesperson said, the PIA is entering into strategic partnerships like other airlines in the crisis-hit aviation industry. Such a union is aimed to benefit from each other’s experiences and share resources, he elaborated.



 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Great to see Ryanair in Pakistan/Asia its great airline for budget..
 
