The Government put a ban on skin lightning and bleaching products in November 2018. Since than the authorities have been removing and seizing the substandard products from the market.

President Paul Kagame himself had started a discussion on social media in November.

The skin lightning and bleaching products are harmful particularly the ones with the hydroquinone.





President Paul Kagame

These products may be the cause of skin cancer and many other skin issues. The campaign started in Rwanda should be followed and adopted by all.

World Health Organization has reported these products contain hydroquinone and mercury which can cause psychosis, depression, anxiety, liver damage, reduce resistance to bectirial and fungal infections.

Ghana implemented a ban in 2017 on skin whitening creams.

