Russo-Ukrainian War - News and Developments

Tensions are rising in the east of Europe. It seems that both the Russian forces and Ukrainian forces are mobilized. After the end of the ceasefire, many clashes were recorded in the Donbas region, where separatist Russian militias were located. Due to growing concerns, NATO forces directed many of its platforms to the region.
The NATO bloc aircrafts constantly patrolling the black sea to support Ukraine and to detect early a possible Russian operation in the direction of Odesa.
There are largely visible military activities from Romania to Poland. Meanwhile, Russia has raised its military buildup on the Ukrainian border to its highest level since 2014.
A great storm is approaching, and the worst-case scenario poses such great risks that it can turn into a tragedy for the whole world.
Current political map of Territory
Current political map of Territory
