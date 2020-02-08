What's new

Russo-Ukrainian War - News and Developments

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
300
2
672
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Tensions are rising in the east of Europe. It seems that both the Russian forces and Ukrainian forces are mobilized. After the end of the ceasefire, many clashes were recorded in the Donbas region, where separatist Russian militias were located. Due to growing concerns, NATO forces directed many of its platforms to the region.

The NATO bloc aircrafts constantly patrolling the black sea to support Ukraine and to detect early a possible Russian operation in the direction of Odesa.

There are largely visible military activities from Romania to Poland. Meanwhile, Russia has raised its military buildup on the Ukrainian border to its highest level since 2014.

A great storm is approaching, and the worst-case scenario poses such great risks that it can turn into a tragedy for the whole world.

My wish from the Moderation please make sticky this thread and control it several times a week for a possible troll and spam activities. Let's discuss together the tensest event of 2021 while keeping the thread as clean as possible and not turning it into another troll fest. TY @waz @krash

Current political map of Territory


EDIT: I thought I was opening the thread on the Europe-Russia forum. I would be glad if the Mods carry thread to relevant section
 
Last edited:
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
18,592
-15
8,670
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Crimea is heavily fortified. It is practically impregnable. Even Nazis had trouble taking Crimea in WW2. It took them years which depleted much of their force deployed in Barbarossa.

Russia lost Crimea war and demilitarized Crimea then afterwards Russia rebuked treaty and rearmed Crimea again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

dBSPL
The technical barriers to Russia’s military triumphs
Replies
0
Views
390
dBSPL
dBSPL
jhungary
A Stalemate Ukraine Can Win
Replies
1
Views
632
Superboy
Superboy
Homo Sapiens
A Stalemate Ukraine Can Win
Replies
5
Views
816
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
H
Russia’s Remarkable Renaissance
Replies
6
Views
894
Schutz
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom