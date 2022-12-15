Russo-Ukrainian Saga, Takeaways for Pakistan’s Modern Warfare Spectrum

With the further intensification of the Russia-Ukraine war, the financial and economic ripple effects are being experienced across the globe. Nevertheless, as Sun Tzu says, even in the middle of the chaos there is an opportunity, in a similar manner, the war brings an opportunity for innovation in the defense arena. The war provided an autopsy of existing tools and techniques of conventional warfare as well as it indicated various loopholes to be addressed.The very conflict reflects that war is an ever-existing reality and its possibility cannot be ignored even in the most idealistic environment. A state should remain battle ready in either circumstance and this principle should be inculcated in the mindsets of the fighting forces. Pakistan has a belligerent putative rival, therefore, its forces must always remain on their toes.No matter the numerical strength of India, the war in Eastern Europe exhibited that Ukraine despite barely being a military competitor to Russia has inflicted heavy losses and retreats. Hence, the pivot of the fighting forces must always remain intact.Thomas H. Moerer, ex-chairman of the United States Joint Chief of Staff, once opined that “If there is a World War III, the winner will be the side that can best control and manage the electromagnetic spectrum”.