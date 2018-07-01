Russia's zircon missile hits ground target for 1st time

Russian’s Hypersonic Missile Tsirkon Hit For The First Time A Ground TargetThe Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov has successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea against a ground target located on the coast of the Barents Sea.Martin Manaranche 19 JulRussian Ministry of Defence press releaseHome»News»Russian’s Hypersonic Missile Tsirkon Hit For The First Time A Ground TargetDSEI 2021Russian’s Hypersonic Missile Tsirkon Hit For The First Time A Ground TargetThe Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov has successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea against a ground target located on the coast of the Barents Sea.Martin Manaranche 19 Jul 2021Russian Ministry of Defence press releaseAccording to objective control data, the Tsirkon missile made a direct and a successfully hit on the target at a range of over 350 km. The flight speed was about 7 Mach.The tests confirmed the tactical and technical characteristics of the Tsirkon missile.It is planned to equip the Tsirkon system with submarines and surface ships of the Russian Navy.About Tsirkon Hypersonic Anti-ship Missilehypersonic 3M22 Zircon Tsirkon SS-N-33Artist rendering of hypersonic missile 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) SS-N-33The first-in-class frigate test fired the Tsirkon (sometimes spelled Zirkon) hypersonic missile four times last year: In December, in early October and in November 2020. The first Tsirkon test launch from a warship was scheduled in late 2019, but took place in January 2020.Open sources said the hypersonic 3M-22 missile was designed by NPO-machinostroeniya in Reutov in Moscow region. It is a part of 3K-22 (Tsirkon code) complex which NATO reports as SS-N-33.The missile can develop a speed of Mach 9 and fly at an altitude of 30-40 km where the range and speed increase as air resistance is smaller. Experts estimate the payload at 300-400 kg and the missile length at 8-10 meters. Tsirkon is to be fired from universal vertical launchers 3S-14 on warships and submarines and from Bastion mobile coastal missile launchers.