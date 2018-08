Russia's weakened military now surpassed by China's — and it leaves a trail of paper tigers

Russia has always been a military powerhouse, and remains a top cyber, electronic warfare, nuclear, and conventional threat, but it's no longer the top one.

US defense documents now list China as the US's main threat, and with good reason.

China has produced truly innovative weapons systems and has the capacity and economy to mass produce them.

Russia has thought up some powerful concepts but failed to execute them as its economy is weak.

The culprit behind Russia's decline? Stagnation



The T-14 Armata, another great idea that never really happened.

Reuters

China running wild