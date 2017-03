Russia's UAC may deliver fighter jets to Bangladesh

03 Mar 2017, 21:43:08Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) with its advanced MiG-35 fighter jets is one of the key candidates to win a contract to deliver eight multi-role combat aircraft to the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), said an official representative of Russia’s Centre for Analysis of World Arms trade (CAWAT)."United Aircraft Corporation with Su-35, MiG-35 and Su-30SM fighters is the main candidate to win the contract," said the representative to Russian news agency Sputnik on Friday.Bangladesh’s Directorate General for Defence Purchase announced on its website it was interested in the acquisition of eight Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MRCA) in the financial year 2017-2018, with an option of purchasing additional four aircraft in the future, according to the document.The Bangladeshi Air Force already has Russian MiG-29S fighters in operation.