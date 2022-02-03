What's new

Russia’s U.N. Envoy thanks India, others, for not supporting Ukraine discussion at UNSC

After India abstained from a procedural vote calling for a discussion on Ukraine — initiated by the U.S. — at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy thanked the country publicly. New Delhi finds itself attempting to balance the interests of both its partners — Washington and Moscow — in the unfolding situation along Ukraine’s borders.

“ As we expected, it [ the discussion] was nothing but a PR stunt, classic example of ‘megaphone diplomacy’. No facts, only allegations and unsubstantiated claims. U.S. diplomacy at its worst [ thumbs down symbol],” Mr. Polyanskiy said on Twitter.

“ Thanks to 4 of our colleagues,” he said, posting symbols of the flags of China, India, Kenya and Gabon, “ who were brave to withstand U.S. hand-twisting before the vote.”


Just for note - who says that india is now in US camp.

But only reality is that we are in our camp. Trying to maintain strategic relationship with USA but at same time with our maintaining our good relationship with Russia.

This is a beauty of our foreign policy. Always mainten a good relationship with east and west.... Palestine to Israel, Russian to American..
 
