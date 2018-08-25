Russia's trump card against America sanction is oil

Russia has the world's second biggest shale oil reserve. The massive Bazhenov formation in Siberia, which can make enough money to build Shtorm aircraft carrier to replace the aging Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier without Russia having to create extra money out of thin air and cause inflation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bazhenov_Formation Russia's Gazprom Neft sees Bazhenov shale oil commercial output in 2025 https://www.reuters.com/article/rus...e-oil-commercial-output-in-2025-idUSL8N1QI7OA When Russia Finally Hops On Shale Bandwagon, OPEC Is Finished https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrap...hale-bandwagon-opec-is-finished/#18a877391af0