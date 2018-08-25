/ Register

Russia's trump card against America sanction is oil

    Russia has the world's second biggest shale oil reserve. The massive Bazhenov formation in Siberia, which can make enough money to build Shtorm aircraft carrier to replace the aging Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier without Russia having to create extra money out of thin air and cause inflation.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bazhenov_Formation

    Russia's Gazprom Neft sees Bazhenov shale oil commercial output in 2025

    https://www.reuters.com/article/rus...e-oil-commercial-output-in-2025-idUSL8N1QI7OA

    When Russia Finally Hops On Shale Bandwagon, OPEC Is Finished

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrap...hale-bandwagon-opec-is-finished/#18a877391af0
     
