MOSCOW, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Russia's trade surplus expanded 65.2 percent year on year to 191.4 billion U.S. dollars in the first 11 months of 2018, the Russian Federal Customs Service said Monday.Trade turnover amounted to 629 billion dollars in January to November, up 19.3 percent from the same period a year ago. Exports grew 27.5 percent to 410.2 billion dollars.Fuel and energy products accounted for 64.3 percent of the exports. Their volume increased by 5.4 percent and value by 36.1 percent.