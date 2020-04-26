What's new

Russia's top diplomat starts China visit with call to reduce U.S. dollar use

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,453
-4
13,249
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov attends the Afghan peace conference in Moscow
Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrew Osborn
Mon, March 22, 2021, 3:36 PM GMT+7


By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrew Osborn
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a visit to China on Monday with a call for Moscow and Beijing to reduce their dependence on the U.S. dollar and Western payment systems to push back against what he called the West's ideological agenda.
Lavrov, on a two-day visit to China, is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at a time when both countries' ties with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden are badly strained.
U.S. and Chinese officials on Friday concluded what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska, while Russia's ambassador arrived back in Moscow on Sunday for consultations after Biden said he believed President Vladimir Putin was a killer.

Russia is also braced for a new round of U.S. sanctions over what Washington says was its meddling in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, which Moscow denies.
Speaking to Chinese media before the start of his visit, Lavrov said Moscow and Beijing were compelled to develop independently of Washington in order to thwart what he said were U.S. attempts to curb their technological development.
"We need to reduce sanctions risks by bolstering our technological independence, by switching to payments in our national currencies and global currencies that serve as an alternative to the dollar," Lavrov said, according to a transcript of his interview released on Monday.
"We need to move away from using international payment systems controlled by the West."
Ahead of his visit, a Chinese state newspaper, The Global Times, suggested Lavrov's trip was a sign of how close China-Russia coordination would offset the impact of what it called "U.S. troublemaking."
"The timing of Lavrov's visit is noteworthy as it means Russia is the first country China shares information and opinions with on key issues after the China-US face-to-face communication," it said.
(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrew Osborn; Editing by)
www.yahoo.com

Russia's top diplomat starts China visit with call to reduce U.S. dollar use

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a visit to China on Monday with a call for Moscow and Beijing to reduce their dependence on the U.S. dollar and Western payment systems to push back against what he called the West's ideological agenda. Lavrov, on a two-day visit to China, is...
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
1616423433351.png
 
K

KurtisBrian

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2020
1,176
-5
340
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
China replies, "Thanks, but most of our power comes from the USD. We are the factory of the USA thus we have an almost endless supply of USD. You, Russians, don't thus we can buy pretty much anything from you. Same for the rest of the world. haha"
Lavrov replies, "Oooh :( "

China, "In fact the more USD the USA prints the better for us. You, Russians along with most others, get poorer. We, Chinese, keep earning gobs of USD so we get richer. haha To be rich is beautiful."
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Orca
How the United States Should Deal With China in Pakistan
Replies
7
Views
1K
Leviza
Leviza
insight-out
How the United States Should Deal With China in Pakistan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Darth Vader
Darth Vader
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
The SC
Analyses: Turkish-Israeli Cooperation in the Context of Turkey’s “Zero Problem” Foreign Policy
Replies
1
Views
415
The SC
The SC
Red Wolf
Ashraf Ghani: The Theorist in the Palace
Replies
13
Views
1K
pakistani342
pakistani342

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom