What's new

Russia's suicide

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,271
0
18,959
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany


August 7, 2022, 3:18 am
In this article:

Gas

Gas

It didn’t. He also failed to understand that excessive dependence works both ways: The Euros needed his oil and gas but he, in turn, completely relied on their market.

Put another way, Putin should have parked his Imperial ambitions in the West until he had diversified his customer base and built pipelines and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities in the East to export to China, the world’s biggest energy buyer. Instead, he invaded Ukraine and then blackmailed and abused the rest of Europe which sent it scrambling to sign up new suppliers and alternative energy sources.

Putin also fails on the battlefield. Ukrainians valiantly fight back with Western firepower. Consider his current situation: He’s alienated Europe permanently. Even if he gets his quarry, Ukraine, it will be decimated and ungovernable. Russia’s army is damaged.

His economy has no future without European oil and gas purchases in the absence of a China market. The European Union and Britain impose sanctions and vow to end their reliance on Russian oil, gas and coal. Energy and food are the lifeblood of economies and Putin’s weaponization of both won’t be forgotten.

He cannot replace Europe’s market with China and other Asian markets for years and, besides, pipelines across vast territories are becoming obsolete when it comes to natural gas. LNG is the future of energy, relatively clean and powerful. Its popularity and portability by ship to anywhere in the world cheaply is growing exponentially, but Russia, with more gas than any nation on earth, has missed the boat and remains far behind in developing this technology.

Read also: Kazakhstan defies Putin


He cannot catch up now because the Western expertise and capital and companies that Putin has relied on to build the Russian oil and gas industry have fled in protest over the war. And Russians won’t be able to raise the hundreds of billions needed to build pipeline or LNG projects to link the Arctic and Siberian gas and oil fields to Asia.

The United States, Australia, and Qatar dominate the production and distribution of LNG. Their plants and terminals and fleets cost billions but deliver huge volumes gas safely with a minimum of emissions. The process consists of cooling gas to minus 162 degrees Celsius, which shrinks the gas’s volume by 600 times into a non-toxic liquid that is easy to store and transport.

One LNG ship, more than three football fields long and carrying five cryogenic tanks, delivers the equivalent of three day’s gas flow from Russia’s biggest gas European pipeline. They criss-cross the oceans constantly.

Germany is building several LNG terminals and the rest of Europe dozens more. Russian oil and coal is banned by law and gas boycotts are in the works. Germany is burning its own coal again, and nuclear facilities in France and Germany are being brought out of mothballs or enlarged.

Europeans have signed giant natural gas contracts with Algeria, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan, and negotiations are underway with Central Asia’s Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan as well as with the United States, Australia, Qatar and Norway.

Read also: Putin is ‘ready for talks’ with Ukraine, former German chancellor says

On the demand side, European countries are imposing strict conservation measures on industry and individuals to get through this winter because Putin threatens to stop gas altogether. In the longer term, Europe will transition to a post-Russia energy situation.

Worse for Putin, his much-vaunted energy deal with China isn’t worth the paper it was written on due to permanent geopolitical and geographic challenges. Dreams of vast amounts of gas transiting through pipelines across Siberia have been all but scuttled by costs, distances, terrain and construction challenges.

The cost of shipping LNG from the United States, Australia, or the Middle East to China and Asia is substantially lower and has made such projects unviable.

The most ambitious pipeline to pivot to China is the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline. The strategy is to link the fields in West Siberia, which now supply Europe, with China via Mongolia. An even crazier notion behind this was that the line would allow Moscow to arbitrage between European and Asian markets – a sort of Putin-like version of controlling the world. He wanted to weaponize gas markets but that’s not how they work.

Worse, even the most optimistic scenario — if such a link could be completed — is that Russian pipeline volumes to China would never match volumes to Europe. Besides that, they would fetch much lower prices because China would drive a hard bargain, in the knowledge that Russia was overly dependent on its business. Now the reality is that every nation in the world now realizes that Russia is not a trustworthy partner, neighbor, supplier or customer until there’s a regime change.

Russia is a commodity-based economy run by a dictator as a war machine. Since he took power, 11 million Russians have left. Attempts at manufacturing or technology have been abysmal failures. With Western help, Russia by 2021 was the world’s leading exporter of natural gas followed by the United States — a pre-eminence that will never return.

Now as Putin attempts to peddle his petroleum and LNG outside Europe, his companies find this is a tough sell. As one expert wrote: "Its isolation from the West has devastated Russia's strategic hand in negotiating with China and India, notoriously price-conscious buyers who retain close ties to other major commodity exporters.”

Notably, the price of Russian crude oil recently fell from a premium of $1.50 a barrel over the benchmark price to a discount of $25.80 a barrel, said Bloomberg.

Putin destroys Russia.
Click to expand...
His plan for conquest and control was flawed from the beginning. He belongs in a dock at The Hague, not in a palace or in charge of a country with a nuclear arsenal. He resurrected the Cold War and got America’s attention. He weaponized trade with a scheme to place all his export eggs in one basket – Europe -- then hold it hostage and force it to accept whatever peace deal he wanted to offer to Ukraine.

Instead, he united and strengthened NATO whose members back Ukraine. The only option for Europe and the world is to defeat Putin.

news.yahoo.com

Russia's suicide

History will show that Vladimir Putin’s fatal miscalculation was his belief that Europe would buckle if he invaded Ukraine because of its excessive dependence on Russian energy.
news.yahoo.com
 
Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2017
2,815
0
2,335
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Russia's failure means a worldwide nuclear catastrophe.

End of the story.

That's why the West doesn't want to push Russia in Ukraine.

Basically, the article is just an empty opinion article for the media company to make money.
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,271
0
18,959
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Menthol said:
Russia's failure means a worldwide nuclear catastrophe.

End of the story.

That's why the West doesn't want to push Russia in Ukraine.

Basically, the article is just an empty opinion article for the media company to make money.
Click to expand...
Putin will press the red button if he fails in Ukraine? Well, we will see. Global warming will decimate humans anyway.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
26,996
10
28,079
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Viet said:
Putin will press the red button if he fails in Ukraine? Well, we will see. Global warming will decimate humans anyway.
Click to expand...
Putin seems to have no intention to control the whole of Ukraine, he is only interested to take full control of the black sea coastline, already totally destroyed Ukraine, with nothing left in the country. US is not interested in peace or Russia. Only the EU wants peace because of dire economic conditions and human catastrophe.
 
Broccoli

Broccoli

FULL MEMBER
Jan 14, 2011
1,119
2
942
Country
Finland
Location
Finland
HAIDER said:
Putin seems to have no intention to control the whole of Ukraine, he is only interested to take full control of the black sea coastline, already totally destroyed Ukraine, with nothing left in the country. US is not interested in peace or Russia. Only the EU wants peace because of dire economic conditions and human catastrophe.
Click to expand...

They send their best troops into Kiev and thought war was going to last week or less. Putin started a war what he cannot end.

Russians car sales have crashed 85% and now show me EU country what has similar problems? i'm waiting.
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,271
0
18,959
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
HAIDER said:
Putin seems to have no intention to control the whole of Ukraine, he is only interested to take full control of the black sea coastline, already totally destroyed Ukraine, with nothing left in the country. US is not interested in peace or Russia. Only the EU wants peace because of dire economic conditions and human catastrophe.
Click to expand...
Putin is a hooligan. Russia is a failed state. The world is not a jungle where you can go in and loot. Why using US, EU as excuse? You think people are dumb?
 
O

One_Nation

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2021
570
-2
447
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Americans laid a trap for Putin to revenge his election interference. They are using people of ukraine as a cannon fodder to score a political win.
American mafia state has one less enemy now.
Americans could have armed Ukraine to prevent Russian invasion. They only armed them to bleed Russians after they invaded.
This cruel cold war establishment of USA should have gone sooner than Putin.
If Putin goes then someone else will be the 'next' but if mafia establishment goes everyone lives.
 
Broccoli

Broccoli

FULL MEMBER
Jan 14, 2011
1,119
2
942
Country
Finland
Location
Finland
One_Nation said:
Americans laid a trap for Putin to revenge his election interference. They are using people of ukraine as a cannon fodder to score a political win.
American mafia state has one less enemy now.
Americans could have armed Ukraine to prevent Russian invasion. They only armed them to bleed Russians after they invaded.
This cruel cold war establishment of USA should have gone sooner than Putin.
If Putin goes then someone else will be the 'next' but if mafia establishment goes everyone lives.
Click to expand...

Nobody forced Russia to invade Ukraine, they chose that action themselves, now all Russia fanboys blame west from Russias failures in Ukraine. Maybe you should accept that Russia isn't as strong as you thought it was?
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
12,892
352
12,868
Country
China
Location
Australia
One_Nation said:
Americans laid a trap for Putin to revenge his election interference. They are using people of ukraine as a cannon fodder to score a political win.
American mafia state has one less enemy now.
Americans could have armed Ukraine to prevent Russian invasion. They only armed them to bleed Russians after they invaded.
This cruel cold war establishment of USA should have gone sooner than Putin.
If Putin goes then someone else will be the 'next' but if mafia establishment goes everyone lives.
Click to expand...
Problem is, if this is an American Trap, then Putin would be the dumbest person on earth to fall into it.

Look at it this way, this "Trap" as you said, all the step of this trap HAS TO BE WILLINGLY done by Putin to be able to take effect. Putin HAVE TO INVADE Ukraine; Putin HAVE TO STOP GAS FROM FLOWING TO EU. All these cannot be done unless Putin have done it himself.

I mean, I have never seen anyone set a trap that not only the prey has to willingly fall into, but also play along. Because the only thing Putin need to do to NOT fall into this trap is to not invade Ukraine or Stop the Gas and Oil flowing to EU. And it's not like he was not warn before hand either, for 3 months before the invasion, the West has constantly told Putin they will sanction him and Russia til kingdom come if he has his move to Ukraine. Yet he ignores that.

So I wonder what kind of "Super Trap" is this? You not only have to rely on the prey to walk into it willingly, and then play along with it willingly, and given them plenty of warning before the prey walk into the trap. And yet it still succeeds??
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,498
-5
15,509
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Broccoli said:
They send their best troops into Kiev and thought war was going to last week or less. Putin started a war what he cannot end.

Russians car sales have crashed 85% and now show me EU country what has similar problems? i'm waiting.
Click to expand...
OK Simpleton , keep gorging yourself and regurgitating propaganda.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
3,150
1
9,968
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
World's natural gas demand in the coming decade is growing exponential and most of this demand is from far east..Russia or Iran the world's no1 and no2 gas reserves ( also easy to extract)..will never have problem selling their gas..the article is BS and wishful thinking.
 
O

One_Nation

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2021
570
-2
447
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Broccoli said:
Nobody forced Russia to invade Ukraine, they chose that action themselves, now all Russia fanboys blame west from Russias failures in Ukraine. Maybe you should accept that Russia isn't as strong as you thought it was?
Click to expand...
They pushed Russia to invade by turning Ukraine hostile to Russia. First the regime change, then threat to join Ukraine into Nato. They deliberately laid a death trap around Russia to leave them with no choice but to invade.
 
O

One_Nation

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2021
570
-2
447
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
jhungary said:
Problem is, if this is an American Trap, then Putin would be the dumbest person on earth to fall into it.

Look at it this way, this "Trap" as you said, all the step of this trap HAS TO BE WILLINGLY done by Putin to be able to take effect. Putin HAVE TO INVADE Ukraine; Putin HAVE TO STOP GAS FROM FLOWING TO EU. All these cannot be done unless Putin have done it himself.

I mean, I have never seen anyone set a trap that not only the prey has to willingly fall into, but also play along. Because the only thing Putin need to do to NOT fall into this trap is to not invade Ukraine or Stop the Gas and Oil flowing to EU. And it's not like he was not warn before hand either, for 3 months before the invasion, the West has constantly told Putin they will sanction him and Russia til kingdom come if he has his move to Ukraine. Yet he ignores that.

So I wonder what kind of "Super Trap" is this? You not only have to rely on the prey to walk into it willingly, and then play along with it willingly, and given them plenty of warning before the prey walk into the trap. And yet it still succeeds??
Click to expand...
Russia was already sanctioned. Sanctions are not a deterrent for Russia. Complete control of Ukraine would have given economic benefits to Russia to balance the sanctions.
Russians must have calculated that before invasion.
What they couldn't calculate was the secret supplies of weapons designed to turn Ukraine into Afghanistan for Russia.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
EU shamed: Russia rakes in £79.4bn in energy exports since start of war: 'Support Ukraine'
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
2K
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
Europeans are still requesting millions of tonnes of gas from Russian state-backed giant Gazprom, the company says
Replies
2
Views
436
Viet
Viet
The SC
Why Is Europe Balking at a Ban on Russian Energy?
Replies
4
Views
229
8888888888888
8
beijingwalker
UK Plans To Cut Gas Supplies To Europe
Replies
3
Views
416
Catalystic
C
beijingwalker
Sanctions on Russia aren't stopping Putin and doing more would bring a lot of economic pain to the US and Europe
Replies
0
Views
516
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom