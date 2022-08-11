Russia's suicide

One_Nation said: Americans laid a trap for Putin to revenge his election interference. They are using people of ukraine as a cannon fodder to score a political win.

American mafia state has one less enemy now.

Americans could have armed Ukraine to prevent Russian invasion. They only armed them to bleed Russians after they invaded.

This cruel cold war establishment of USA should have gone sooner than Putin.

If Putin goes then someone else will be the 'next' but if mafia establishment goes everyone lives. Click to expand...

Problem is, if this is an American Trap, then Putin would be the dumbest person on earth to fall into it.Look at it this way, this "Trap" as you said, all the step of this trap HAS TO BE WILLINGLY done by Putin to be able to take effect. Putin HAVE TO INVADE Ukraine; Putin HAVE TO STOP GAS FROM FLOWING TO EU. All these cannot be done unless Putin have done it himself.I mean, I have never seen anyone set a trap that not only the prey has to willingly fall into, but also play along. Because the only thing Putin need to do to NOT fall into this trap is to not invade Ukraine or Stop the Gas and Oil flowing to EU. And it's not like he was not warn before hand either, for 3 months before the invasion, the West has constantly told Putin they will sanction him and Russia til kingdom come if he has his move to Ukraine. Yet he ignores that.So I wonder what kind of "Super Trap" is this? You not only have to rely on the prey to walk into it willingly, and then play along with it willingly, and given them plenty of warning before the prey walk into the trap. And yet it still succeeds??