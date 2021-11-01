Russia’s Su-57 outshines US fifth-generation fighters, says expert

Russia’s state-of-the-art Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter outperforms its US rivals in weapon systems, robotics, radars and electronic warfare equipment

the Su-57 leave the US rival far behind

21 Oct, 16:59Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/., military expert Alexei Leonkov told TASS on Thursday, commenting on some Western media’s claims that Russian aircraft lagged behind the American F-22 and F-35 planes."The Su-57 outshines them by now in terms of the amount and diversity of armament. On top of that, the latest solutions, such as the second pilot as a system that facilitates aircraft control and combat operations, a spherical all-around radar that ‘sees’ everything and cutting-edge electronic warfare systems aboard," the expert stressed.The United States emphasizes supersonic afterburning, low infrared signature, maneuverability, short take-offs, advanced avionics, multirole capabilities and network centricity as major criteria for fifth-generation aircraft, he pointed out."For a long time, it had been believed that only F-22 and F-35 planes can be referred to as fifth generation but these aircraft lack low radar signature and therefore can be shot down," the expert stressed."The West would like to see us lag behind, but this is not the case. Clear progress can be seen in Russia with regard to both twin-and single-engine aircraft," Leonkov contended.The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials. The aircraft is capable of reaching a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), with the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armaments placed inside its fuselage.Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028. The first Su-57 fighter was delivered to the Russian military in 2020.Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) unveiled the cutting-edge Checkmate light tactical plane at this year’s MAKS air show. Russia’s latest, cutting-edge fighter is expected to compete with America’s F-35A Lightning II and Sweden’s JAS-39 Gripen.The Checkmate incorporates the latest systems, including its open architecture configuration to meet the customer’s requirements and unique artificial intelligence technologies. The state-of-the-art light tactical fighter is expected to take to the skies for the first time in 2023.