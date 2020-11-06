Russia's special forces contingent arrives in Pakistan for 'Druzhba 5' Sky diving and hostage rescue operations will be the highlights of the exercise, the Druzhba 5: ISPR

A contingent of Russian special forces arrived in Pakistan for a two-week long military training, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Thursday.The exercise, Druzhba 5, aims at sharing the experiences of both the armies in the counter-terrorism domain, the military's media wing said.Explaining about the purpose behind the foreign team's visit, the ISPR said that sky diving and hostage rescue operations will be the highlights of the exercise, Druzhba 5.The first-ever joint exercise between Pakistan and the Russian military had taken place in 2016.Similarly, in September, a Pakistan armed forces' contingent participated in the opening ceremony of a multinational military exercise, named Kavkaz-2020, held at the Astrakhan region, Russia.The exercise Kavkaz from September 21 to 26 aimed at assessing the ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other’s experiences, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had said.