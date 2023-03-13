What's new

Russia's Shoigu hails relations with China as pillar of global stability

Russia's Shoigu hails relations with China as pillar of global stability​

Reuters
March 13, 202310:35 PM GMT+8


调整大小 调整大小 XBN7DY3NMFPPDCN4UU2VZCCL3Y.jpg

[1/2] Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi during a meeting in Moscow, Russia February 22, 2023. Sputnik/Anton Novoderezhkin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo


March 13 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that relations between Russia and China were a major factor supporting global stability in the world today, the TASS news agency reported.

"Bilateral relations between our countries have reached a new, unprecedented level and have become a major factor supporting global stability in the face of increasing geopolitical tensions in the world," TASS reported Shoigu as saying in a telegram message to Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission and a close ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month, and Xi could travel to Russia as soon as next week for a summit with Putin, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

