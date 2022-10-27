beijingwalker
Russia's Sechin says Taiwan will return to China 'on schedule'By Nailia Bagirova
and Olesya Astakhova
October 27, 20225:16 PM GMT+8
BAKU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, oil chief Igor Sechin, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leaders, saying that Taiwan would return to its "native harbour" on time.
The deepening "no limits" partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia is one of the most intriguing geopolitical developments of recent years - and one the West is watching with anxiety.
Sechin, the head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), said that decisions taken by the 20th Communist Party Congress, which cemented Xi Jinping position as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, would provide for a new level of development for the country.
"The position of (China's) leadership is highly respected, which calmly and openly, without false premises, sets out its positions, even on the most difficult issues, such as the problem of Taiwan, which in this regard can be assessed as somewhat exaggerated," Sechin said.
Speaking at an international economic forum in Baku, previously held in Italy's Verona, Sechin said U.S. attempts to create its own complex microchip industry showed that "Taiwan's return to its native harbour" was "on schedule".
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military and political pressure against the island over the past two years. Taipei strongly rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and vows to defend its freedom and democracy.
Russia has repeatedly warned the United States against meddling in China's affairs while President Vladimir Putin has explicitly backed Xi over the fate of the island where the defeated Republic of China government fled in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil war to Mao's communists.
