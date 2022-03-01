Russia's ruble worth less than 1 cent after West tightens sanctions

nang2 said: Honestly, 30% fall is nothing. Canadian dollar plays this kind of gymnastics a few times in the last 20+ years. Click to expand...

Yeah, but they are backed by the USD rock solid. Putin needs to revalue the Ruble if it has to mean anything outside Russian borders beyond CSTO, you guys, and us (for arms and oil).I'm not a finance expert, but just wondering if he can peg it on the value of oil. Help me out here. Iraq tried but didn't have the firepower to stop NATO. Judging by the twiddling of thumbs right now, they can't invade Russia without M.A.D. So can Putin revalue Ruble?