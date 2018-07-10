Russia's Rosatom to bid for Saudi nuclear project

Argaam

09-07-2018 ArgaamRussian state-owned Rosatom has been shortlisted to bid for Saudi Arabia’s first nuclear project, it said in a statement emailed toon Monday.The company will offer its Generation 3+ reactor technology, the VVER-1200, which is equipped with advanced safety systems and complies with the most stringent international safety and security standards.Currently, Rosatom is working on 35 nuclear power plant projects in 11 countries outside Russia, the statement added.Last week, a consortium led by state-owned Korea Electric Power Corp said it has been shortlisted to bid for the Kingdom's nuclear project.Saudi Arabia is considering building 17.6 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2032, the equivalent of about 17 reactors.