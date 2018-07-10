/ Register

Russia's Rosatom to bid for Saudi nuclear project

Discussion in 'Arab Defence Forum' started by The SC, Jul 10, 2018

    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    09-07-2018 Argaam

    Russian state-owned Rosatom has been shortlisted to bid for Saudi Arabia’s first nuclear project, it said in a statement emailed to Argaam on Monday.

    The company will offer its Generation 3+ reactor technology, the VVER-1200, which is equipped with advanced safety systems and complies with the most stringent international safety and security standards.

    Currently, Rosatom is working on 35 nuclear power plant projects in 11 countries outside Russia, the statement added.

    Last week, a consortium led by state-owned Korea Electric Power Corp said it has been shortlisted to bid for the Kingdom's nuclear project.

    Saudi Arabia is considering building 17.6 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2032, the equivalent of about 17 reactors.


    https://www.argaam.com/en/article/articledetail/id/559033
     
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab SENIOR MEMBER

    Russia and China should be the preferred choices as argued before.

    https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/saud...reactor-contract-by-end-2018-official.522943/

    Thus a much welcome news.
     
    This is just for the two first nuclear reactors.. there were 3 places for bids.. now there is Russia and South Korea.. so there is still one place.. most likely to be taken by the US..(and if not ..then by China or France)
     
