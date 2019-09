Russia’s Putin wants to host a G-8 summit with China, Turkey and India



Russia’s president has said the country is ready to host a summit of the Group of Eight (G-8) – which it was kicked out of in 2014 – and would welcome India and China into the format.

Addressing an audience on Thursday, Putin said his country was ready to host a summit of the G-8 industrialized nations that Russia was suspended from for its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.