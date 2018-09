Russia's Project 885M Yasen-M Submarine Kazan Started Sea Trials



POSTED ON SATURDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2018 10:27

The lead Yasen-M-class Kazan nuclear cruise missile submarine (SSGN) of project 885M sailed into the open sea for factory trials on September 24, Malakhit Design Bureau CEO Vladimir Doroveyev said.







The Yasen-M SSGN K-561 "Kazan", built for the Russian Navy at JSC "Production Association" Northern Machine Building Enterprise"

heads out from Severodvinsk for the first time under its own power for sea trials, September 24, 2013. Picture by CrazyMk / forums.airbase.ru

"The Kazan of Yasen-M project sailed to the sea from Sevmash shipyard," he said.



The Kazan of upgraded project 885M was laid on July 24, 2009. The sub had to be commissioned in December 2017, but the deadline was moved to 2019.



SSGN of projects 885 and 885M are designed to destroy surface and underwater targets and ground facilities. Full displacement is 13800 tons. They can submerge to 600 meters and develop underwater speed of 30 knots. The subs have a mixed construction scheme and the light hull covers only a part of the durable hull in the bow to decrease the signature. For the first time in the Russian shipbuilding torpedo launchers were installed not in the bow, but behind the central post compartment. The submarines are armed with Onix and Kalibr missiles and a powerful torpedo-missile complex.

© Copyright 2018 TASS. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Yasen-M SSGN K-561 "Kazan", built for the Russian Navy at JSC "Production Association" Northern Machine Building Enterprise ", heads out from Severodvinsk for the first time under its own power for sea trials, September 24, 2013. Picture by CrazyMk / forums.airbase.ru

Comment from Navyrecognition:

For now, the Russian Navy operates a single Project 885 submarine, the Severodvinsk. The Kazan shall be the second one in the family. Five more - the Arkhangelsk, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Perm and Ulyanosk - are in various stages of completion in the shops of the Sevmash Shipyard. Except for the first ship of class, all follow on submarines feature the improved design (Yasen-M) with a slightly shorter hull.



Seems like an impressive beast to me, congrats to you Russians.