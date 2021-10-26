The diesel-electric submarine B-603 Volkhov (serial number 01615) of project 636.3, built at JSC Admiralty Shipyard for the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy, during factory sea trials. St. Petersburg, July 2020 (c) United Shipbuilding Corporation
Russia’s Pacific Fleet To Field Six Project 636.3 Submarines By 2024
A series of six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines will join the Pacific Fleet by 2024, the Defense Ministry’s press office said.
Naval News Staff 26 Oct 2021
TASS Russian news agency
The contract for the construction of the series was signed in September 2016.“By 2024, a series of six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines will be fully built and made operational with the Pacific Fleet. The series is currently being built by the Admiralty Shipyard integrated into the United Shipbuilding Corporation. The construction of each of the submarines is ahead of schedule,”
Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov
The first submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was delivered to the Navy in November 2019. The second sub Volkhov joined the Pacific Fleet on October 24, 2020. The third submarine Magadan was made operational with the Navy on October 12. Work is currently in progress on board the fourth sub Ufa to create its light hull, lay pipelines and electric cables, install acoustic coating.
On August 23, 2021, the Admiralty Shipyard laid the Mozhaisk and the Yakutsk diesel-electric submarines. Painting, insulation, and electric work is underway on the Mozhaisk submarine. Hydraulic tests of the bow unit are scheduled for the end of the year. The hull of the Yakutsk sub is being built.
