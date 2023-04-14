What's new

Russia’s oil exports are back to pre-war levels

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,856
-24
98,754
Country
China
Location
China

Russia’s oil exports are back to pre-war levels

By Anna Cooban, CNN
Published 11:05 AM EDT, Fri April 14, 2023


LondonCNN —
Russia’s oil exports have bounced back to levels last seen before it invaded Ukraine, despite a barrage of Western sanctions.

Moscow’s exports of crude oil and oil products rose in March to their highest level since April 2020, jumping by 600,000 barrels a day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly oil report Friday. The rise lifted Russia’s estimated revenue from oil exports to $12.7 billion last month.

The revenue is still down 43% from a year ago, the IEA said, as Russia is forced to sell its barrels to a more limited pool of customers who can negotiate greater discounts.

Western countries have imposed a raft of sanctions on Moscow’s energy exports since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in February last year. The most significant are a ban on Russian seaborne crude imports into the European Union and a ban on refined oil products such as diesel into the bloc.

But Russia, the world’s second-largest exporter of crude, has found willing buyers in China and India to replace European customers.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom