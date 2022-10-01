Russia’s newest armored vehicles make combat debut in Ukraine
By Dylan Malyasov
Sep 30, 2022
The Russian Army has reportedly deployed a batch of its most sophisticated ground combat vehicle to Ukraine.
Several Russian K-4386 Typhoon-VDV armored vehicles have reportedly been used in battle in Ukraine’s occupied territory for the first time.
The video, which began circulating on social media, shows a Russian military convoy that includes at least five Typhoon-VDV armored vehicles fitted with 30mm cannons.
The K-4386 Typhoon-VDV is a 4×4 mine-protected wheeled armoured vehicle designed and manufactured by Remdiesel, a subsidiary of Kamaz truck maker. It is intended to support combat missions, crew transportation and other intense armoured offensive strikes.
The modern combat vehicle is fitted with a remote weapon station designed by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute (part of Uralvagonzavod) and is equipped with a 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon and a 7.62mm caliber machine gun.
The seven-seat armored fighting vehicle has an endurance of 800 km and can accelerate to 100 km/h on the road. Its armor withstands 12.7 mm bullet hits.
If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.
If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog
You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation
Executive Editor
About this AuthorDylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.
Russia’s newest armored vehicles make combat debut in Ukraine
The Russian Army has reportedly deployed a batch of its most sophisticated ground combat vehicle to Ukraine. Several Russian K-4386 Typhoon-VDV armored vehicles have reportedly been used in battle in Ukraine's occupied territory for the first time. The video, which began circulating on social...
defence-blog.com