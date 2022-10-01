What's new

Russia’s newest armored vehicles make combat debut in Ukraine

Russia’s newest armored vehicles make combat debut in Ukraine​



By Dylan Malyasov

Sep 30, 2022


The Russian Army has reportedly deployed a batch of its most sophisticated ground combat vehicle to Ukraine.

Several Russian K-4386 Typhoon-VDV armored vehicles have reportedly been used in battle in Ukraine’s occupied territory for the first time.

The video, which began circulating on social media, shows a Russian military convoy that includes at least five Typhoon-VDV armored vehicles fitted with 30mm cannons.


The K-4386 Typhoon-VDV is a 4×4 mine-protected wheeled armoured vehicle designed and manufactured by Remdiesel, a subsidiary of Kamaz truck maker. It is intended to support combat missions, crew transportation and other intense armoured offensive strikes.

The modern combat vehicle is fitted with a remote weapon station designed by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute (part of Uralvagonzavod) and is equipped with a 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon and a 7.62mm caliber machine gun.

The seven-seat armored fighting vehicle has an endurance of 800 km and can accelerate to 100 km/h on the road. Its armor withstands 12.7 mm bullet hits.

It looks robust and modern, lot of firepower and big capacity for troops carriage, in essence it is qountum leap for their motorized infantry in regard what kind of vehicles they used till now.
 

