Russia’s New T-14 Tank Has Over Triple the Engagement Range of Top NATO Competitors

Russia’s New T-14 Tank Has Over Triple the Engagement Range of Top NATO Competitors – Western Media

Russia’s New T-14 Tank Has Over Triple the Engagement Range of Top NATO Competitors
Unveiled in April 2015, the first serially produced Russian T-14 Armata tanks were scheduled to enter service by the end of 2021 and would provide the country with its first entirely new and original tank design since the T-64 entered service in 1964. The T-14 has been hailed as revolutionary with its compartmentalised hull design and entirely unique use of an unmanned turret being among multiple other unprecedented features. These range from its Malachit explosive reactive armour to its radar system, which together make it harder to penetrate than any rival tank design. The tank’s 2A82-1M gun has an unrivalled rate of fire and can deploy specialised Vacuum-1 rounds with an unmatched penetrative capacity estimated at over 1000mm, with a new autoloader being key to facilitating the accommodation of these longer munitions over the older ones used by legacy Russian tanks such as the T-72 and T-90. An often overlooked feature of the T-14, and more specifically its firepower, is its extremely long engagement range which provides a very comfortable advantage over Western rivals. Indeed, at 12 kilometres, the range is so long that it is expected to rely heavily on targeting data provided by other units to be able to fire at such distances, with the T-14’s own sensors thought to be insufficient to acquire targets so far away particularly in the uneven terrain which makes up most of Russia’s frontiers.

Russian tanks have long emphasised long engagement ranges, with the USSR being the first to deploy anti tank guided missiles from the main guns of its armoured vehicles such as the T-64B and T-72B. The T-14’s 3UBK21 Sprinter round builds on this to comfortably surpass all known competitors, and can reportedly penetrate over 900mm of armour which is considered sufficient to neutralise any existing NATO tank. The American M1A2 Abrams, which is widely considered the leading Western tank, by contrast has an engagement range of only 4km meaning that the T-14 can shoot three times as far. The runner up to the T-14, the South Korean K2 Black Panther, can engage targets up to 8km away, meaning the T-14 still has 50 percent more range than its top competitor.
Although significant, the T-14’s range advantage relies on a robust network centric warfare capability and the ability of spotters, be they drones, other tanks or even infantry, passing on targeting data to the tank firing the Sprinter round. With the U.S. having long placed a much lower emphasis on armoured warfare than Russia, and as a result having consistently faced disadvantages particularly in the field of engagement ranges, American doctrine will relies much more heavily on calling down anti-armour strikes from the air if facing enemy tanks – a luxury the Russian Army will not be able to rely on due to the far smaller air force supporting it with more modest strike capabilities. Should T-14s operate against Abrams or other Western tanks tanks in airspace where American or NATO aircraft are denied access, however, the new Russian tank’s range advantage could prove overwhelming.


Our 99A tank is preparing to upgrade. Because Indian tanks are too poor, we don't have much demand for the performance of main battle tanks for the time being. We now pay more attention to warships and aircraft.
 
Our 99A tank is preparing to upgrade. Because Indian tanks are too poor, we don't have much demand for the performance of main battle tanks for the time being. We now pay more attention to warships and aircraft.
If I’m not mistaken, PLA is working on a new next gen MBT, one with new revolutionary tech like electromagnetic ERA, ETC gun and a 2-3 man crew in the hull. There’s a video by Norinco teasing it some years ago.
 
If I’m not mistaken, PLA is working on a new next gen MBT, one with new revolutionary tech like electromagnetic ERA, ETC gun and a 2-3 man crew in the hull. There’s a video by Norinco teasing it some years ago.
In fact, the 99A is a little old, so it needs to be upgraded, replaced and added some new systems. This does not conflict with the development of the next generation MBT.
 
tanks need to move away from shells to missiles in order to succeed and pin point accuracy with hooming missiles and seekers , otherwise moving targets arent easy to attack on. Sattelite guidedance will be required otherwise.

shells are ok with 1-2 km and cant hit target if slowly moving as well.

tanks should be equiped with small drones and laser guided missiles , in order to pin point the target with laser guidance , then range can be extended.

terrain is never plane ground.
 
In fact, the 99A is a little old, so it needs to be upgraded, replaced and added some new systems. This does not conflict with the development of the next generation fighter MBT.
Makes sense. You guys aren’t like the Japanese, they make one tank design and not upgrade it at all, just move on to the next design lol.
 
Makes sense. You guys aren’t like the Japanese, they make one tank design and not upgrade it at all, just move on to the next design lol.
In fact, China and Japan do not pay much attention to MBT, only South Koreans attach great importance to MBT.
 
In fact, the 99A is a little old, so it needs to be upgraded, replaced and added some new systems. This does not conflict with the development of the next generation MBT.
Is the range for the next gen MBT similar to the Russian next gen tank being discussed in this article?
 
Is the range for the next gen MBT similar to the Russian next gen tank being discussed in this article?
We only know that NORINCO is developing the next generation MBT. As for the detailed parameters, according to PLA practice, the new MBT will not be disclosed until it has been in service for several years.
 
???

British Challenger 1 MBT produced a kill around 5.1 KM mark back in 1991. This accomplishment would be in part due to skill of the crew as well.

The latest M1A2C Abrams is capable of target identification and engagement around 16 KM mark. This information is disclosed by an American tank commander on Quora but not officially acknowledged. It is possible because M1A2C feature a new generation of onboard sensor systems and the ammunition data link (ADL) to provide cues to a new set of compatible munitions such as M829A4 and AMP variants. M1A2C feature a very high degree of network-centric warfare (NCW) capability as well. All of these factors combine to enhance target engagement possibilities for the crew.

My point is that American (and German) MBT technologies have come a long way since 1991.

Battlefield environment and conditions also influence target engagement possibilities. It might be feasible to engage a certain type of target at over 12 KM mark in 'some conditions' but not in blanket sense.

Survivability of target is additional factor. M1A2C is up-armored yet again. Its gross weight have exceeded 73 tons. It is also equipped with Trophy APS. Americans are not taking any chances in this matter.
 
