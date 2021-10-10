Russia’s New T-14 Tank Has Over Triple the Engagement Range of Top NATO Competitors

???British Challenger 1 MBT produced a kill around 5.1 KM mark back in 1991. This accomplishment would be in part due to skill of the crew as well.The latest M1A2C Abrams is capable of target identification and engagement around 16 KM mark. This information is disclosed by an American tank commander on Quora but not officially acknowledged. It is possible because M1A2C feature a new generation of onboard sensor systems and the ammunition data link (ADL) to provide cues to a new set of compatible munitions such as M829A4 and AMP variants. M1A2C feature a very high degree of network-centric warfare (NCW) capability as well. All of these factors combine to enhance target engagement possibilities for the crew.My point is that American (and German) MBT technologies have come a long way since 1991.Battlefield environment and conditions also influence target engagement possibilities. It might be feasible to engage a certain type of target at over 12 KM mark in 'some conditions' but not in blanket sense.Survivability of target is additional factor. M1A2C is up-armored yet again. Its gross weight have exceeded 73 tons. It is also equipped with Trophy APS. Americans are not taking any chances in this matter.