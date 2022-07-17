Russia's new laser weapon can disable satellites

Russia has been developing new weapons to destroy American satellites since at least 2021, and this threat could only get worse now.Moscow is developing a new laser system, called Peresvet, to disable foreign satellites over Russian soil, according to an open source investigation published last week in The Space Review.Borisov said that Peresvet was already being widely deployed and it could blind satellites up to 1,500 km above Earth.This weapon threatens to change the balance of power in space wars and will contribute to rewriting the rules of the game of war and espionage on Earth.Military expert Dmitry Kornev said that the Russian combat laser complex “Peresvit”, designed primarily to disable satellites, described this combat laser as one of the levels of defense against space weapons, and noted its ability to destroy satellites.