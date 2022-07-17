What's new

Russia's new laser weapon can disable satellites

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
28,333
20
30,654
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Russia has been developing new weapons to destroy American satellites since at least 2021, and this threat could only get worse now.

1658092654969.png


Moscow is developing a new laser system, called Peresvet, to disable foreign satellites over Russian soil, according to an open source investigation published last week in The Space Review.

Borisov said that Peresvet was already being widely deployed and it could blind satellites up to 1,500 km above Earth.

1658092426709.png


1658092456057.png


1658092506888.png


This weapon threatens to change the balance of power in space wars and will contribute to rewriting the rules of the game of war and espionage on Earth.

Military expert Dmitry Kornev said that the Russian combat laser complex “Peresvit”, designed primarily to disable satellites, described this combat laser as one of the levels of defense against space weapons, and noted its ability to destroy satellites.

https://www.thespacereview.com/article/3967/1
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
16,201
-4
28,603
Country
India
Location
United States
No it cannot, it can only dazzle the image sensor in the satellite and saturate it momentarily, ‘under an ideal condition’. The refractive index of the atmosphere changes with varying temperature and humidity in the atmosphere. And given that the beam has to travel a distance of few hundred kilometers, the beam profile will not be straight.

I am not even including the atmosphere induced scattering in the equation.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Satellites spot construction of Russian anti-satellite laser facility: report
Replies
1
Views
193
Targeted individuals
T
Get Ya Wig Split
Air Force's Small Telescope Tech Will Help Detect Enemy Satellites Sneaking Up On Friendly Ones
Replies
2
Views
569
Warking
Warking
onebyone
China space laser zaps competition with data speed record: paper
Replies
1
Views
412
STREANH
S
beijingwalker
Chinese satellites evade US surveillance probe, then stare back, according to report
Replies
0
Views
176
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
Chinese satellites evade US surveillance probe, then stare back, according to report
Replies
1
Views
325
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom