Russia's most advanced tanks destroyed T-90M





The development will hearten A modern T-90M tank, the most formidable in the Russian army, was caught on camera being hit and destroyed by a rocket in the north-eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv Oblast.The development will hearten NATO planners as the Ministry of Defence states that the conflict in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll on some of Russia's most capable units and most advanced capabilities that they will struggle to replace due to Western sanctions restricting access to vital components such as microelectronics.

'Approximately 100 T-90M tanks are currently in service amongst Russia's best equipped units, including those fighting in Ukraine.

Russia's most advanced tanks 'vulnerable' to Ukrainian attacks A modern T-90M tank, the most formidable in the Russian army, was caught on camera being hit and destroyed by a rocket in the north-eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv Oblast.

The UK's Ministry of Defence has concluded that Russia's latest and most advanced tanks are still vulnerable after one was blown up by Ukrainian forces.'The system's upgraded armour, designed to counter anti-tank weaponry, remains vulnerable if unsupported by other force elements.'the Ukrainian military released drone footage of a Russian armoured unit which resulted in the destruction of the £4million tank as well as a thermobaric multiple rocket system. The drone showed several armoured vehicles blow up in quick successionThe Russians were unaware they were only moments from destructionA Russian T-90M tank (front) and other military vehicles drive along the Garden Ring road towards the Red Square for a rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade due to take place on May 9NATO anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) - primarily Javelins and NLAWS - in Ukrainian hands have decimated Russian tank stocks throughout the ongoing ten week conflict.The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence claims 1,122 Russian tanks destroyed as of May 7 2022 from a total of 2700 main battle tanks at the start of the war, according to the IISS (International Institute for Strategic Studies).But Russian tank stocks, while formidable on paper, are largely of older, obsolete Soviet designs, such as the T-62 and T-72. Although they can be upgraded, it was thought that they would be more vulnerable to Western ATGMs than the latest T90M.The T-90M is also protected with a automated defence system which fires smoke grenades when it is 'painted' by a laser beam used by an incoming missile, but it is so far unclear how effective this system is.But despite all this, the Ukrainian military released drone footage of a Russian armoured unit which resulted in the destruction of the £4million tank as well as a thermobaric multiple rocket system.Intelligence officers identified clusters of Russian equipment and coordinated with ground troops to mount a series of attacks, reportedly destroying two tanks and two MTLB (Russian transport vehicles).The Command of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said Monday: 'The Resistance Movement of the SSO of Ukraine is working.'In the Kharkiv region, during reconnaissance operations, our soldiers discovered clusters of enemy equipment, including heavy armoured and lightly armoured vehicles.'They added: 'An hour after the priority targets for the strike were determined, soldiers of the Resistance Movement coordinated a unit of one of the artillery brigades and adjusted the fire on enemy targets.'As a result of joint work of soldiers of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, the losses of the Russians amounted to: T-90 tank - destroyed. T-80BVM tank - destroyed. MTLB - destroyed. MTLB - damaged.'Video in link.