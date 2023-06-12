What's new

Russia's Lavrov: "Pakistan-Roosi dosti zindabad"

ISLAMABAD: Russia has sought to expand and deepen cooperation with Pakistan as the first shipment carrying Russian oil reached Karachi Port at the weekend.

On the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Islamabad, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday issued a video statement expressing his country’s desire to expand cooperation with the South Asian country.

Pakistan and Russia have remained bitter cold-war rivals but their bilateral ties have taken a positive turn in recent years with both sides willing to bury the past and adjust to the new realities.

The two countries have been making efforts to translate their years of quiet diplomacy into tangible outcomes.

In April, the two countries signed a landmark deal that allowed Pakistan to receive the first Russian oil shipment at the weekend. The first shipment is part of the pilot project to assess if Russian oil can be beneficial for Pakistan. It is reported that the first shipment was imported at a discounted rate.

“We know about the great interest and respect that the Pakistani people have towards Russia and President Vladimir Putin. We appreciate it very much,” the Russian foreign minister said in a statement.

He said that there had been different periods in bilateral relations over the past three-quarters of a century. However, he added, Russia had always been interested in expanding cooperation with Pakistan, and under no circumstances has abandoned its commitments.

“The participation of Soviet specialists in the construction of the largest steel mill in Karachi (now called Pakistan Steel Mills) in the 1980s, despite the conflict raging in Afghanistan at the time, is clear evidence of this. The Guddu Thermal Power Plant, then the largest in your country, was also commissioned at that time,” according to Lavrov.

“Nowadays, our relations are advanced and based on trust. They are founded on the concurrence or proximity of approaches to the key issues of the international agenda. Together with our Pakistani partners, we stand for shaping a more just and democratic multipolar world order,” he added.

“We respect the cultural and civilisational diversity of peoples and their right to determine the avenues of their political, social and economic development themselves. I would like to note that Russia's vision of the world order and our understanding of traditional moral values is in harmony with the principles of faith, unity and discipline formulated by the father of the Pakistani people Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It is on these pillars that the statehood of modern Pakistan is based.”

He said that Russia attached great importance to further constructive cooperation with Pakistan in international fora.

“We highly appreciate Pakistan's contribution to the activities of the United Nations and its specialised agencies. We welcome Islamabad's active involvement in joint work within the SCO as a full member of this organisation, which plays an important role in establishing multilateral cooperation in Greater Eurasia.”

“We consider the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to be a key international partner in the joint efforts to combat common security challenges and threats, including transborder crime and terrorism.”

“It is encouraging that over the recent years we have succeeded in making significant progress in bilateral trade. Russia has become a major supplier of wheat to Pakistan, with shipments exceeding one million tonnes last year. Negotiations on launching a cooperation project in the oil sector are at their final stage.”

He said that Russia was willing to work together on further engagement with Pakistan and people, strengthening mutually beneficial relations in politics, security, economy, education, in cultural and humanitarian fields as well as in other areas.

He concluded the video by raising the slogan “Pakistan-Roosi dosti zindabad."

Thanks but no thanks
- we just want cheap oil&gas,

none of that dosti, wosti crap
 
In the last decade Russia and Pakistan were quietly making progress to get to where they are now. Russia removed Pakistan from arms embargo, supplied Pakistani military with RD-93 engines, MI-17 & MI-35 helicopters, allowed Pakistan to join SCO as a permanent member, cooperated diplomatically on the issue of Afghanistan etc.

In this very forum Pakistanis use to mock Indians. Now it seems it's the PTI youthias who would hate to see Pakistan and Russia's relations strengthening in the form of barter trade agreement, belt and road expansion, and energy agreements. They should come and say whether they support Pakistan's national interests or not. If they cannot leave their cult politics behind then what the establishment is doing against them is 100% justified.
 
There is an escalating conflict between the West and the Eurasian bloc. Throw in the Brics and the death of the dollar.

If you want to know which side Pakistan should be on, check the atlas.
 
Edevelop said:
In the last decade Russia and Pakistan were quietly making progress to get to where they are now. Russia removed Pakistan from arms embargo, supplied Pakistani military with RD-93 engines, MI-17 & MI-35 helicopters, allowed Pakistan to join SCO as a permanent member, cooperated diplomatically on the issue of Afghanistan etc.

In this very forum Pakistanis use to mock Indians. Now it seems it's the PTI youthias who would hate to see Pakistan and Russia's relations strengthening in the form of barter trade agreement, belt and road expansion, and energy agreements. They should come and say whether they support Pakistan's national interests or not.
what an idiot you are.
 
Menace2Society said:
It was IK who orchestrated this. The duffers, Sharifs and Zardaris are not capable.
Gen Bajwa Was Real Man In Power: Imran Khan


Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he was “completely helpless” as the premier as the “real man in power” was former army chief Gen (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa, who called all the shots.

A close aide of Pakistan’s former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has revealed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan used to call him for every little thing and even referred to the officer as “boss”.

During meetings with international leaders, Khan would extoll his grandeur and forget that he was representing Pakistan, Samaa TV
reported.

Imran used to call Gen Bajwa for every little thing: Aide

The aide further said that most corps commanders were of the consensus view, 20 out of a total of 26, to stay away from Khan.
Imran praises Army Chief Bajwa, describes him as 'best Army Chief'

He termed Gen Bajwa’s adherence to democracy as praiseworthy, adding he was the best army chief. The prime minister further said that without Gen Bajwa, the government would not have made strides in the domestic and external fronts.

 
