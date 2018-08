The Krylov State Research Center (KGNC) has presented the model of a light multi-purpose aircraft carrier at the Army-2018 International Military-Technical Forum for the first time. It is on display at the Krylov’s exhibition stand.KGCN said in its documents.The light aircraft carrier’s standard displacement is 37000 tons; normal displacement - 40500 tons and full displacement - 44000 tons. The length is 304 meters. The length on design waterline is 260 meters. The width is 78 meters. The width on design water line is 38 meters; sea gauge is 8.5 meters. Full speed is 28 knots; cruising speed is 16 knots. Range on 16 knots is 8000 miles; autonomous navigation on food supplies is 60 days. Aviation seaworthiness is up to 7 points. The main propulsion plant consists of a two-shaft gas turbine with partial electric propulsion. The capacity is 81000 KWT or 110000 horse-power. The electric power system consists of 3 power plants with a total capacity of 32MWATTS (6.3 kW/50Hz).Shipborne arms include four Pantsyr-ME anti-aircraft missile gun systems with target detection units. The Paket complexes comprising four 324 mm torpedo launchers ensure protection against torpedoes. Four rocket-assisted bomb throwers as well as active and passive electronic warfare systems can be deployed on the ship.The light aircraft carrier’s air wing consists of 46 flying craft, including 12-14 Su-33 and 12-14 MiG -29K/KUB fighter jets; four long-range radar detection and control aircraft; 12-14 Ka-27-class helicopters. Air-launched weapons stock is up to 600 tons; Aviation kerosene stock is up to 2,000 tons.The Krylov State Research Center presented a project for a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier of project 23000E (Storm). Its displacement is 95,000-100,000 tons. Its air wing consists of 80-90 flying craft.