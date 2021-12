Russia's guraantee demands rejected by US-NATO ''We will not compromise''

White House responds to Russian security proposals

White House responds to Russian security proposals The US “will not compromise” on NATO expansion, the White House reiterated on Friday, following proposals from Russia outlining how it believes Moscow and the West can deescalate ongoing tensions in the east of Europe.

Russia demanded that they should exit or remove heavy arms from countries bordering them such as the baltics, Finland, Poland and to not include Ukraine into NATO.. All demands were rejected as expected they don't want to cede an inch to Russia of what they hold currently including Ukraine..17 Dec, 2021 15:11The US "will not compromise" on NATO expansion, the White House reiterated on Friday, following proposals from Russia outlining how it believes Moscow and the West can deescalate ongoing tensions in the east of Europe.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told journalists onboard Air Force One on Friday when asked about the Russian documents.She added that the US won't accept the idea of stopping NATO expansion in Europe, despite what Russia wants.she said.Moscow sees the expansion of NATO towards its border as a critical threat to its national security, based on the bloc's confrontational stance toward Russia.A verbal promise not to move the organisation to the east was given to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during negotiations on the reunification of Germany. Those assurances were memory-holed after the dissolution of the USSR. In 2017, declassified US documents backed up Moscow's version of events. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, meanwhile, said that the potential dialog should include the alliance's concerns and Ukraine's point of view.