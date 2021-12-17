What's new

Russia's guraantee demands rejected by US-NATO ''We will not compromise''

Honestly this was just naive demands from Russia to begin with? I am like dude are you even for real? This guy has been fortifying east europe for upto 30+ years now and that is basically their head-quarters. How can you demand them to just pack their shxt and just leave? Russia demanded that they should exit or remove heavy arms from countries bordering them such as the baltics, Finland, Poland and to not include Ukraine into NATO.. All demands were rejected as expected they don't want to cede an inch to Russia of what they hold currently including Ukraine..

The US “will not compromise” on NATO expansion, the White House reiterated on Friday, following proposals from Russia outlining how it believes Moscow and the West can deescalate ongoing tensions in the east of Europe.
“We have seen the Russian proposals. We are discussing them with our European allies and partners,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told journalists onboard Air Force One on Friday when asked about the Russian documents.
She added that the US won’t accept the idea of stopping NATO expansion in Europe, despite what Russia wants.
“We will not compromise the key principles on which European security is built, including that all countries have the right to decide their own future and form policy free from outside interference,” she said.
Moscow sees the expansion of NATO towards its border as a critical threat to its national security, based on the bloc's confrontational stance toward Russia.
A verbal promise not to move the organisation to the east was given to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during negotiations on the reunification of Germany. Those assurances were memory-holed after the dissolution of the USSR. In 2017, declassified US documents backed up Moscow's version of events.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, meanwhile, said that the potential dialog should include the alliance’s concerns and Ukraine’s point of view.

Russia was sleeping for years seems like they wake upto a different world where NATO has soldified itself in East Europe.. Basically having nuclear weapons stationed in the suburbs of st. Petersberg
 
Putin's goal for Ukraine is not only Ukraine itself but to undo EU and take majority of the fiefdom states of the EU to his side some have already shown signs of collapsing under his pressure and they will eventually crack
 
Which states are these that are beginning to crack?
Well more like helpless to stop it. When the USSR collapsed, these countries all became more or less liberal democracies so they all moved away from Russia which was essentially without a pole itself since it’s system collapsed.
 
