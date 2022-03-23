What's new

Russia's G20 membership under fire from US, Western allies

Russia's G20 membership under fire from US, Western allies

1648014158376.png

Reuters
Washington, United States ● Wed, March 23, 2022

The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.

The likelihood that any bid to exclude Russia outright would be vetoed by others in the club - which includes China, India, Saudi Arabia and others - raised the prospect of some countries instead skipping G20 meetings this year, the sources said.

The G20 along with the smaller Group of Seven - comprising just the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and Britain - is a key international platform for coordinating everything from climate change action to cross-border debt.

Russia is facing an onslaught of international sanctions led by Western nations aiming to isolate it from the global economy, including notably shutting it out of the SWIFT global bank messaging system and restricting dealings by its central bank.

"There have been discussions about whether it’s appropriate for Russia to be part of the G20," said a senior G7 source. "If Russia remains a member, it will become a less useful organization." Asked whether US President Joe Biden would move to push Russia out of the G20 when he meets with allies in Brussels this week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House Tuesday: "We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community.

" However, the United States plans to consult with its allies before any other pronouncements are made, he said. A European Union source separately confirmed the discussions about Russia's status at forthcoming meetings of the G20, whose rotating chair is currently held by Indonesia.

"It has been made very clear to Indonesia that Russia’s presence at forthcoming ministerial meetings would be highly problematic for European countries," said the source, adding there was however no clear process for excluding a country.

The G7 was expanded to a new "G8" format including Russia during a period of warmer ties in the early 2000s. But Moscow was indefinitely suspended from that club after its annexation of Crimea in 2014. Earlier on Tuesday, Poland said it had suggested to US commerce officials that it replace Russia within the G20 group and that the suggestion had received a "positive response."

A US Commerce Department spokesperson said that a "good meeting" had been held last week between Polish Economic Development and Technology Minister Piotr Nowak and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo but added: "She (Raimondo) welcomed hearing Poland’s views on a number of topics, including the operation of the G20, but did not express a position on behalf of the US Government with respect to the Polish G20 proposal.”

The G7 source said it was seen as unlikely that Indonesia, currently heading the G20, or members like India, Brazil, South Africa and China would agree to remove Russia from the group. "It's impossible to remove Russia from G20" unless Moscow makes such a decision on its own, said an official of a G20 member country in Asia.

"There's simply no procedure to deprive Russia of G20 membership." If G7 countries instead were to skip this year’s G20 meetings, that could be a powerful signal to India, the source said. It has drawn the ire of some Western nations over its failure to condemn the Russian invasion and support Western measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's status at other multilateral agencies is also being questioned. In Geneva, World Trade Organization officials said numerous delegations there were refusing to meet their Russian counterparts in various formats. "Many governments have raised objections to what is happening there and these objections have manifested themselves in a lack of engagement with the member concerned," WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell said. One source from a Western country said those not engaging with Russia at the WTO included the European Union, the United States, Canada and Britain. No confirmation from those delegations was immediately available.

Russia's ambassador in Indonesia says Putin plans to attend G20 summit​

Reuters

1648014708509.png


JAKARTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia later this year, Russia's ambassador in Jakarta said on Wednesday, following calls by some members for the country to be barred from the group.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Angie Teo Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Indonesian government mouthpiece

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Indonesia to focus on G20 agendas despite Russia-Ukraine conflict​

10th March 2022

1648016050100.png

A screenshot of special staff for priority programs strengthening at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Dian Tiansyah Djani, at a virtual press conference on Thursday (March 10, 2022). (ANTARA/ Juwita Trisna Rahayu/uyu)

"Do not lose sight of our initial goal"

Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesia will continue to concentrate on its three main agendas for the G20 although the international community’s focus has lately shifted to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, an official from the Foreign Affairs Ministry has said.

"Once again, in the Presidency, we focus to push joint commitment for the three main agendas, including global health architecture, digital transformation, and energy transition," special staff for priority programs strengthening at the ministry, Dian Triansyah Djani, said during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

According to Triansyah, every delegation has right to voice their concerns over any issue at the forum.

However, he affirmed that Indonesia will still adhere to the principles and mandate of the establishment of G20 of responding to the global economic crisis, which is currently caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Do not lose sight of our initial goal," he said.

Related news: Partnership with OECD to support G20 priority agenda: Indonesian gov't

In accordance with the theme of the G20 Presidency of ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger,’ Triansyah said Indonesia will continue to be committed to encouraging forum members to establish concrete solutions to the crisis, which can benefit the global community.

"We have a lot of homework to do to solve the economic crisis. Hence, we will always focus on the interests of the global community, especially regarding the handling of the pandemic," he remarked.

Thus, all parties are required to strongly collaborate in achieving their common goals although there are various challenges, Triansyah said.

Previously, a number of economic sanctions have been imposed on Russia by several G20 members including the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Canada, and the Republic of Korea.

Earlier at the opening of the first 2022 G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting on February 17, 2022, President Joko Widodo had urged all nations to end international tensions and focus on collaboration to recover the global economy quickly.

Related news: China vows to support Indonesia's G20 agenda for global recovery
Related news: G20 agendas to have multiplier effect on Indonesia's economy: official

Could they not just cancel it G20 this year looks pretty unlikely China snd India will veto friend Putin or Russia to be expelled out. Biden of USA have called Putin a war criminals as most of the other western capitals followed maybe they do a zoom call to block Putin or change the venue to a western capital to stop putin coming. As G20, main business would be to punish Russia for Ukraine not workable if you got putin at the table to. As much as Indonesian try to get other stuff done I’m afraid Ukraine and Russia matters .
 
kingQamaR said:
Could they not just cancel it G20 this year looks pretty unlikely China snd India will veto friend Putin or Russia to be expelled out. Biden of USA have called Putin a war criminals as most of the other western capitals followed maybe they do a zoom call to block Putin or change the venue to a western capital to stop putin coming. As G20, main business would be to punish Russia for Ukraine not workable if you got putin at the table to. As much as Indonesian try to get other stuff done I’m afraid Ukraine and Russia matters .
Cancel it ??? This G20 meeting is the perfect one to avoid the war effecting world economy so badly. Indonesia wants to deescalate the war, while Ukraine wants to start WW3. It is important to cool down the situation and make the conflict become limited regional problem within Europe, no need to spill over to other countries, particularly poor and developing nations.

Indonesia leadership is sided with developing nations, including poor nations that are suffer from high energy and commodity prices, it is clear that Indonesia will not buy Western nations narrative. This is why despite we are among the country who condemn Russia invasion, we are not part of countries that support the sanction to Russia because it is bad for developing nations.

Somalia and Afghanistan for instant can suffer massive famine if Russian and Belarusia agricultural export is banned from international trading system. Egytian and Lebanon relies 80 % of their wheat from Ukraine, which are their main food ingredients.
 
Indos said:
Russia's G20 membership under fire from US, Western allies

Reuters
Washington, United States ● Wed, March 23, 2022

The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.

The likelihood that any bid to exclude Russia outright would be vetoed by others in the club - which includes China, India, Saudi Arabia and others - raised the prospect of some countries instead skipping G20 meetings this year, the sources said.

The G20 along with the smaller Group of Seven - comprising just the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and Britain - is a key international platform for coordinating everything from climate change action to cross-border debt.

Russia is facing an onslaught of international sanctions led by Western nations aiming to isolate it from the global economy, including notably shutting it out of the SWIFT global bank messaging system and restricting dealings by its central bank.

"There have been discussions about whether it’s appropriate for Russia to be part of the G20," said a senior G7 source. "If Russia remains a member, it will become a less useful organization." Asked whether US President Joe Biden would move to push Russia out of the G20 when he meets with allies in Brussels this week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House Tuesday: "We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community.

" However, the United States plans to consult with its allies before any other pronouncements are made, he said. A European Union source separately confirmed the discussions about Russia's status at forthcoming meetings of the G20, whose rotating chair is currently held by Indonesia.

"It has been made very clear to Indonesia that Russia’s presence at forthcoming ministerial meetings would be highly problematic for European countries," said the source, adding there was however no clear process for excluding a country.

The G7 was expanded to a new "G8" format including Russia during a period of warmer ties in the early 2000s. But Moscow was indefinitely suspended from that club after its annexation of Crimea in 2014. Earlier on Tuesday, Poland said it had suggested to US commerce officials that it replace Russia within the G20 group and that the suggestion had received a "positive response."

A US Commerce Department spokesperson said that a "good meeting" had been held last week between Polish Economic Development and Technology Minister Piotr Nowak and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo but added: "She (Raimondo) welcomed hearing Poland’s views on a number of topics, including the operation of the G20, but did not express a position on behalf of the US Government with respect to the Polish G20 proposal.”

The G7 source said it was seen as unlikely that Indonesia, currently heading the G20, or members like India, Brazil, South Africa and China would agree to remove Russia from the group. "It's impossible to remove Russia from G20" unless Moscow makes such a decision on its own, said an official of a G20 member country in Asia.

"There's simply no procedure to deprive Russia of G20 membership." If G7 countries instead were to skip this year’s G20 meetings, that could be a powerful signal to India, the source said. It has drawn the ire of some Western nations over its failure to condemn the Russian invasion and support Western measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's status at other multilateral agencies is also being questioned. In Geneva, World Trade Organization officials said numerous delegations there were refusing to meet their Russian counterparts in various formats. "Many governments have raised objections to what is happening there and these objections have manifested themselves in a lack of engagement with the member concerned," WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell said. One source from a Western country said those not engaging with Russia at the WTO included the European Union, the United States, Canada and Britain. No confirmation from those delegations was immediately available.

www.reuters.com

Russia's G20 membership under fire from U.S., Western allies

The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
By the pace of economy decline, -10 percent this year, Russia will drop out automatically.
 

