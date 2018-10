Development and entry into service

S-400 system and its integral parts

a combat control post;

a three-coordinate jam-resistant phased array radar to detect aerial targets;

six-eight air defense missile complexes (with up to 12 transporter-launchers, and also a multifunctional four-coordinate illumination and detection radar);

a technical support system;

missile transporting vehicles;

a training simulator.

Technical characteristics

target detection range - up to 600 km;

aerodynamic target kill range - from 3 to 250 km;

tactical ballistic missile destruction range - from 5 to 60 km;

target destruction altitude - from 2 to 27 km;

engageable target velocity - up to 17,300 km/h;

the number of targets engaged at a time - up to 36 (up to six with one air defense missile complex);

the number of simultaneously guided missiles - 72;

the time of the system’s deployment from its march position - 5-10 min, the time of making the system combat ready from the deployed position - 3 min;

the operational service life of ground-based systems - no less than 20 years, air defense missiles - no less than 15 years;

S-400 systems on combat duty in the Russian Armed Forces