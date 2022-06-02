Russia's First Revolutionaries: The Decembrists

This is the story of the Decembrists, a group of young Russian aristocrats and army officers, including decorated veterans of the Napoleonic Wars, who returned home after the conflict hoping Russia would embark on a course of modernising reform. Instead, Emperor Alexander turned his back on the liberal ideals of his youth. He opposed all attempts to reform Russia's autocratic government, or end its brutal system of serfdom. The Decembrists, organising themselves into secret societies and publishing their own draft constitutions for a future Russia, decided that the only way forward was by revolution.