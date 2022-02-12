Russia’s deputy UN envoy sees possibility of US invading Ukraine [he is only saying it as a joke, because after all this panic campaign it would be disappointing if no invasion haapened, so the US would have to be the one to do it so as not to disappoint] ​

Some reasonable people were hoping US-fanned hysteria was waning, Dmitry Polyansky noted ​

UNITED NATIONS, February 12. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky sees the possibility of a US invasion of Ukraine in the wake of a "panic campaign" about alleged Russian military offensive.



Commenting on White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s speculations that alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at any time, including during the Beijing Olympics, Polyansky wrote on Twitter: "Some reasonable people were hoping US-fanned hysteria was waning. Maybe they put a jinx on it, because scaremongers have clearly got second wind."



"Our troops are still on our territory and I wonder if the US will invade Ukraine itself - someone has to, after such a panic campaign," he continued.



White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the alleged Russian invasion "could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it would only happen after the Olympics." "We are not saying that a decision has been taken," he added.



At the same time, Sullivan provided no evidence to substantiate his allegations, claiming only that Russia increased the number of its troops deployed near the Ukrainian border