Russia's covid numbers keep getting worse and worse due to Russian distrust of government and refusal to take vaccine

www.worldometers.info

Coronavirus Update (Live): 131,507,374 Cases and 2,861,601 Deaths from COVID-19 Virus Pandemic - Worldometer

Live statistics and coronavirus news tracking the number of confirmed cases, recovered patients, tests, and death toll due to the COVID-19 coronavirus from Wuhan, China. Coronavirus counter with new cases, deaths, and number of tests per 1 Million population. Historical data and info. Daily...
www.worldometers.info www.worldometers.info

Considering Russia has about a third the population of the US and about a tenth the population of India, per capita wise Russia's deaths is already about as many as the US and daily deaths is worse than India.



Ain't you the one who advocate against using masks and taking vaccination ?
 
That would be purely out of evolutionary point of view. Charles Darwin popularized Natural Selection in the 1800s. Virus kills the weak and makes the population genetically stronger. Also, fighting Mother Nature is pointless. If you wear mask, socially distance, take vaccine, Mother Nature will quickly counter with a more efficient virus that is better at transmission, evading immune system. The end result is you will never be able to take off mask and get off vaccine ever again, unless you don't care about people getting infected and killed by newly evolved super virus which evolved in response to mask, social distancing, vaccine in the first place. So if you wear mask, socially distance, take vaccine, then you must do that forever. Every action has consequences. Mankind can never beat Mother Nature. Mother Nature is very powerful.
 
Now apply the same to OP and draw two conclusions... One, Russians are getting stronger by mother nature to take away the meek... Two, Chinese will now be genetically inferior for not allowing the virus to do a run on the masses.

Correct?
 
That is correct. If you start using antibiotics and flu shots, you will never get off antibiotics. That's why Americans are stuck with antibiotics and flu shots. Because the moment you stop taking these lots of people will die. Likewise, if you start wearing mask and socially distance and take vaccine, you are stuck with these forever because the moment you go back to previous lifestyle lots of people will be killed by evolved super virus which evolved to counter mask, social distancing, vaccine by become far more virulent than before. So your choice. Do you want to give up your freedom to save a few weakies and oldies? Every action has consequences.
 
