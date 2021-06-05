Russia's covid numbers keep getting worse and worse due to Russian distrust of government and refusal to take vaccine

Peace be there said: Ain't you the one who advocate against using masks and taking vaccination ? Click to expand...

That would be purely out of evolutionary point of view. Charles Darwin popularized Natural Selection in the 1800s. Virus kills the weak and makes the population genetically stronger. Also, fighting Mother Nature is pointless. If you wear mask, socially distance, take vaccine, Mother Nature will quickly counter with a more efficient virus that is better at transmission, evading immune system. The end result is you will never be able to take off mask and get off vaccine ever again, unless you don't care about people getting infected and killed by newly evolved super virus which evolved in response to mask, social distancing, vaccine in the first place. So if you wear mask, socially distance, take vaccine, then you must do that forever. Every action has consequences. Mankind can never beat Mother Nature. Mother Nature is very powerful.