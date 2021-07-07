Russia’s COVID death toll hits record high for fifth day

Hamartia Antidote
- Nov 17, 2013
We are all screwed
Russia reported 697 COVID-related deaths on Saturday, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic hit.
Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record on Saturday for the fifth straight day, with the authorities reporting 697 fatalities as the country faces a rapid surge of infections.
The previous highest, 679, was recorded on Friday.
