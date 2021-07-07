What's new

Russia’s COVID death toll hits record high for fifth day

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,868
24
17,195
Country
United States
Location
United States
We are all screwed

www.aljazeera.com

Russia’s COVID death toll hits record high for fifth day

Russia reported 697 COVID-related deaths on Saturday, the most confirmed in a single day since pandemic began.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

Russia reported 697 COVID-related deaths on Saturday, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic hit.

Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record on Saturday for the fifth straight day, with the authorities reporting 697 fatalities as the country faces a rapid surge of infections.
The previous highest, 679, was recorded on Friday.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom