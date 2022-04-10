What's new

Russia's answer to MANPADS threat. Krasnopol laser guided howitzer rounds + Sandstorm GLONASS guided MRLS rounds range 20 km and 120 km, respectively

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1319172193750835202

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512665862150438913

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512306988650172418

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502102539159883779

Ukraine conflict: Russian forces employ guided rockets

Evidence is emerging from the conflict in Ukraine appearing to show that Russian forces are utilizing guided rockets – the 9M544 and 9M549 – with video and photographs...
www.janes.com

armamentresearch.com

Russian 9M54-series cargo missile documented in Ukraine (2022) - Armament Research Services (ARES)

N.R. Jenzen-Jones & Charlie Randall Images shared via Ukrainian social media accounts on 4 March 2022 show the remnants of a cluster munition, reportedly documented in Pokrovsk—located in Donbas Oblast, eastern Ukraine—following a Russian strike. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to...
armamentresearch.com

