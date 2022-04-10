Russia's answer to MANPADS threat. Krasnopol laser guided howitzer rounds + Sandstorm GLONASS guided MRLS rounds range 20 km and 120 km, respectively

Tai Hai Chen
Ukraine conflict: Russian forces employ guided rockets
Evidence is emerging from the conflict in Ukraine appearing to show that Russian forces are utilizing guided rockets – the 9M544 and 9M549 – with video and photographs...
www.janes.com
Russian 9M54-series cargo missile documented in Ukraine (2022) - Armament Research Services (ARES)
N.R. Jenzen-Jones & Charlie Randall Images shared via Ukrainian social media accounts on 4 March 2022 show the remnants of a cluster munition, reportedly documented in Pokrovsk—located in Donbas Oblast, eastern Ukraine—following a Russian strike. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to...
armamentresearch.com
