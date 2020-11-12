Russia's 1,516ft tall Lakhta Center - the tallest building in Europe - is named skyscraper of the year

A unique building that twists almost 90 full degrees has been named skyscraper of the year.
Towering more than 1,500 feet above St. Petersburg, Russia, Lakhta Center has received Emporis' 2020 Skyscraper Award, beating out more than 700 buildings under consideration.
The real-estate data company named Zaha Hadid's Leeza Soho in Beijing and 35 Hudson Yards in New York Citysecond and third place winners, respectively.
Designed by Gorproject and RMJM, the Lakhta Center is the tallest building in Russia and in Europe, and the 14th-tallest building worldwide.
When it opens in 2021, it will be the headquarters for Gazprom, a Russian natural gas company.
The exterior structure of the building consists of five wings that rotate nearly 90 degrees, resembling the blazing flame that's part of Gazprom's logo.
Russia's 1,516ft tall Lakhta Center is named skyscraper of the year
Lakhta Center's exterior consists of five wings that rotate nearly 90 degrees, resembling the blazing flame in the logo of Gazprom, the energy company headquartered in the building.
