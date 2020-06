You looks like strong supporter of erdogan. Is that all you learnt to kill & violence. First you say kill U.S.A, then Russians then chinese? I predicted two years ago turkey will fall due to erdogan policies. You are moving away from secularism & going towards violence and talking about killing on every matter. If somebody criticize erdogan , then you declare him traitor , then you people says kill him, throw in prison, You are going more closer to taliban , ISIS mentality with every passing day. Turkey is no more secular. No patience left. Violence & violence only. Erdogan has ruined this beautiful country.

Click to expand...