Russians have discovered how to crash drone w/o firing missile

With Nawaz Sharif in power back in the day before Imran Khan in 2018.The PAF was bombarded with massive sorties of MQ reaper drones attacks inside Waziristan and sadly whole of PAF had NO CLUE how to shoot the drone down when Nawaz himself went infront of UN to beg for halting the drone attacks. Eventually PAF ordered an F-16 to follow the drone inside Pakistan border air space than fire AIM missile which brought the end to drone sorties by NATO forces.Now 2 days ago a russian fighter dropped heavy jet fuel into another MQ reaper drone in the Black sea.This not only jammed all the electronics but completely blinded the cameras + controls of MQ reaper drone to the command center back in US via satiallite. Also dumping fuel is cheaper than firing a missile.Here is the genius fuel dumping on incoming drone.