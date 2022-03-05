Russians are getting fired and losing their employment

All Russian developers at my company just got fired​

So I just unfortunately heard that all of our remote russian devs were just fired due to the US economic sanctions on Russia. Does this mean that US companies cannot employ people in Russia at all? Sounds pretty insane. Can anyone elucidate?Edit: This post is probably gonna get locked after I say this but to be clear if you are one of the people commenting here of the opinion that it's GOOD for Russians to lose their jobs because of who their leader is, maybe you should educate yourself just a tiny bit about the active imperial military invasions the US has done and the millions we've killed without any consequences overseas as recently as in the last 20 years. Next time think about that before you start saying it's good for civilians to have their lives ruined for the actions of their leaders.