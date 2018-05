A Russian woman tipped a restaurant £5,650 (approximately $7,805 or Rs900,000) by mistake after she entered her Automated Teller Machine (ATM) pin number as the amount of tip she wanted to leave in Switzerland on Tuesday, Mail Online reported.

Shemyakova, who resides in France, ordered drinks and a piece of chocolate cake when she was visiting the town. Photo Courtesy: Mail OnlineOlesya Shemyakova was visiting the a local eatery in Dietikon, a town in the Swiss canton of Zurich.Shemyakova, who resides in France, ordered drinks and a piece of chocolate cake when she was visiting the town.The 37-year-old, who does not speak the language, was presented with the bill of £17 (approximately Rs3,000) and asked if she could pay by card.However, at the point where she was asked to pay and add a tip, she punched in her pin number instead.“I entered my pin code but it did not work. Then I entered it a second time and then it functioned. I assumed that I paid the £17 that was also stated on my receipt.”But two weeks later Shemyakova was flabbergasted to find £5,666 had been deducted from her account.She then realised she had not only paid the food and drink bill but had unwittingly tipped the restaurant the equivalent of £5,650.Shemyakova, who does not speak German, soon worked out what had happened. She has since been trying to get her money back.The restaurant’s owner has reportedly said that Shemyakova will be refunded soon.